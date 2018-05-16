Bol Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Power Soup 600G
- Energy774kJ 186kcal9%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars6.6g7%
- Salt1.05g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato with lentils and chickpeas.
- This fresh take on a classic soup is bursting with sun drenched tomatoes, red lentils and roasted red peppers. High in protein and fibre, it is a nutritious and healthy vegan meal that is perfect for a quick lunch or light dinner.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Find out more www.bolfoods.com
- Proud to be a B-Corp®
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- HIGH IN PROTEIN & FIBRE - Great for maintaining healthy muscles and tissue fibre
- QUICK & EASY - An indulgent and delicious meal, ready in 4 minutes
- VEGAN FRIENDLY - Suitable for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet or trying to minimise their meat intake
- LOW IN FAT & SATURATED FAT - Indulgent, tasty and healthy
- 100% recyclable packaging
- SERVES 2 - Save half for later or share if you dare
- Pack size: 600G
- High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones
- High in protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Red Peppers (16%), Tomatoes (12%) (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Lentils (9%), Chickpeas (6%), Grilled Red Pepper (4%), Tomato Paste, White Onions, Garlic, Smoked Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Lemon Juice, Basil, Cumin, Rosemary, Oregano, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes
Storage
Use by: see lid. Keep chilled (0-5 ° C). Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and after well before heating. Do not reheat.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Unscrew the Lid
Place lid loosely on jar, leaving a venting gap. Place jar in the microwave.
800W: Heat for 3 mins, stir. Heat for further 2 mins (or 1 1/2 on 900W). Stir and allow to stand for 2 mins.
Remove from microwave using a tea towel /oven gloves. Stir and leave with lid off to cool for 2 min's. Enjoy straight from jar or pour into bowls.
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir or a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot. Pour back into the jar of pour into bowls. When you've finished please re-use your jar.
Produce of
Made in small batches in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening. Enjoy cold or heat to eat.
2 Servings
2 Servings
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- Or
- Bol Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18 CV48,
- Dublin,
600g ℮
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 300g
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|258
|774
|9%
|Energy kcal
|62
|186
|9%
|Fat
|0.9
|2.7
|4%
|of which saturates
|0.1
|0.4
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|7.8
|23.4
|9%
|of which sugars
|2.2
|6.6
|7%
|Fibre
|3.3
|9.9
|Protein**
|3.9
|11.7
|23%
|Salt
|0.35
|1.05
|18%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones.
|-
|-
|-
