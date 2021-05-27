We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pringoooals Doner Kebab Flavour 200G

Pringoooals Doner Kebab Flavour 200G
£ 2.50
£1.25/100g
Clubcard Price
30g
  • Energy661kJ 158kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2203 kJ

Product Description

  • Doner Kebab Flavour Savoury Snack.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
  • Nothing Half Full About This Can
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn), Rice Flour, Wheat Starch, Corn Flour, Doner Kebab Flavour Seasoning (Spices {Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cassia, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Cloves}, Lactose Powder {Milk}, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides}, Garlic Powder, Salt, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Colour {Paprika Extract}), Emulsifier (E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Best before: see bottom.Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per 200 g package: 6-7

Distributor address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF,

Return to

  • UK 0800 028 1048
  • IRL 1800 409 276
  • www.pringles.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100 g/30 gRI* /30 g
Energy2203 kJ661 kJ
-528 kcal158 kcal8 %
Fat31 g9.3 g13 %
of which saturates2.9 g0.9 g5 %
Carbohydrate56 g17 g7 %
of which sugars3.5 g1.1 g1 %
Fibre3.2 g1.0 g-
Protein4.6 g1.4 g3 %
Salt1.4 g0.42 g7 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)---
Portions per 200 g package: 6-7 ---

