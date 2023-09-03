We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vosene Original Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300Ml

Vosene Original Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300Ml

4.1(13)
£2.00

£0.67/100ml

Vosene Original Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300ml
Anti Dandruff ShampooFor clean, soft hair and efficacy against dandruffStarts working immediately to reduce scalp itchingCare for hair and scalp that is suitable for daily use
For best results use with Vosene Original Conditioner
Dermatologically testedUpto 100% flake freeVisibly less dandruff in 24 hoursClinically proven to reduce scalp itching after first useTrusted by British families
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Caramel, Linalool, Maltodextrin, Hexylene Glycol

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Apply to damp hair and scalp. Massage in and ideally leave on for a minute. Then rinse thoroughly. Repeat as necessary.As with all haircare products, avoid contact with eyes.If this should happen, rinse immediately.

