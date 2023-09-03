Vosene Original Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 300ml

Anti Dandruff Shampoo For clean, soft hair and efficacy against dandruff Starts working immediately to reduce scalp itching Care for hair and scalp that is suitable for daily use

For best results use with Vosene Original Conditioner

Dermatologically tested Upto 100% flake free Visibly less dandruff in 24 hours Clinically proven to reduce scalp itching after first use Trusted by British families

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Parfum, DMDM Hydantoin, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Caramel, Linalool, Maltodextrin, Hexylene Glycol

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage