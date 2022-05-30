Celebrations 385G

Disappointing
I bought this as a quiz prize for our recent Jubilee Street party, imagine my disappointment when what I thought was the usual tin of celebrations turned out to be a cardboard box about half the size.
Not a tub but a small box of overpriced chocolates
A tiny box of chocolates and very expensive for what it is. Don't get caught out that these are the 'Christmas' tubs - they're not!
Not at this price!
Small box that fell apart before opening. Buy elsewhere you'll get more quantity for far less money. Tesco have gone money mad.
SMALL BOX
It is smaller than old celebrations plastic box (650g) and his is only 385g. Not able to travel to return as i ordered online
Poor Value For Money
Poor Value For Money. Wasn't what I was expecting, It's just a small box.
Don’t get caught out when ordering this product
Incredibly poor value when compared to the 650g tub which is actually cheaper at 4 pounds. Cannot see why Tesco market this item at such an inflated price. Ordered this item in error.