We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Celebrations 385G

1.5(6)Write a review
Celebrations 385G
£ 5.00
£1.30/100g
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • An assortment of milk chocolates and a milk chocolate covered biscuit.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 385G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Peanuts, Palm Fat, Desiccated Coconut, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Full Cream Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Barley Malt Extract, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Egg White Powder, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Milk Protein, Starch, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Oats.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~ 14, Portion size: 27.3g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

385g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g**/ 27.3g (%*)
Energy 2070kJ565kJ (7%)
-495kcal135kcal (7%)
Fat 25g6.7g (10%)
of which saturates 15g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate 62g17g (7%)
of which sugars 55g15g (17%)
Protein 5.5g1.5g (3%)
Salt 0.39g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Values will vary by brand--
**On Average--
Portions per pack: ~ 14, Portion size: 27.3g--
View all Chocolate Boxes & Gifts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointing

2 stars

I bought this as a quiz prize for our recent Jubilee Street party, imagine my disappointment when what I thought was the usual tin of celebrations turned out to be a cardboard box about half the size.

Not a tub but a small box of overpriced chocolates

1 stars

A tiny box of chocolates and very expensive for what it is. Don't get caught out that these are the 'Christmas' tubs - they're not!

Not at this price!

1 stars

Small box that fell apart before opening. Buy elsewhere you'll get more quantity for far less money. Tesco have gone money mad.

SMALL BOX

1 stars

It is smaller than old celebrations plastic box (650g) and his is only 385g. Not able to travel to return as i ordered online

Poor Value For Money

3 stars

Poor Value For Money. Wasn't what I was expecting, It's just a small box.

Don’t get caught out when ordering this product

1 stars

Incredibly poor value when compared to the 650g tub which is actually cheaper at 4 pounds. Cannot see why Tesco market this item at such an inflated price. Ordered this item in error.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here