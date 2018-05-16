We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Corner Deli Cypriot Halloumi 225G

Corner Deli Cypriot Halloumi 225G
£ 1.45
£6.45/kg

Product Description

  • Halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheep's milk.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Mint

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 7 servings

Name and address

  Produced for:
  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.

Return to

  • Katsouris Brothers Limited,
  • 100 Queensbury Road,
  • Wembley,
  • Middlesex,
  • HA0 1QG.
  • Cranswick Country Foods,
  • 146 Fenaghy Road,
  • Cullybackey,
  • Ballymena,
  • BT42 1EA.
  • Contact 020 8991 6080 or visit www.cypressa.co.uk

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy1304kJ / 314kcal
Fat23.0g
of which saturates15.0g
Carbohydrate3.8g
of which sugars2.7g
Fibre0.1g
Protein22.8g
Salt3.0g

Using Product Information

