Corner Deli Cypriot Halloumi 225G

Product Description
- Halloumi medium fat hard cheese made with pasteurised cow, goat and sheep's milk.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Halloumi Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Mint
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened, consume within 3 days and by date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Cyprus using milk from Cyprus
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 7 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Katsouris Brothers Limited,
- 100 Queensbury Road,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA0 1QG.
Return to
- Katsouris Brothers Limited,
- 100 Queensbury Road,
- Wembley,
- Middlesex,
- HA0 1QG.
- Cranswick Country Foods,
- 146 Fenaghy Road,
- Cullybackey,
- Ballymena,
- BT42 1EA.
- Contact 020 8991 6080 or visit www.cypressa.co.uk
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|Energy
|1304kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|of which saturates
|15.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.8g
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|22.8g
|Salt
|3.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021