Tresemme Flawless Volume Hair Spray 400Ml

Want a sleek finish with a natural shine? Want 24-hour frizz control? Have both with Tresemme Flawless Volume Hairspray. This hair volume spray uses our Micro Fine spray technology, meaning it is so fine, it instantly secures your style. With a hold level of 3 out of 5, this professional-quality hairspray delivers a long-lasting hold and a soft, shiny finish. With 24 hours of frizz control, this styling product minimises flyaways, giving your hair a just-out-of-the-salon sleek and flawless volume without buildup or weighing your hair down. This hair volumiser gives your hair a fresh, shiny look with no sticky residue and brushes out easily. To apply Tresemme Flawless Volume Hairspray, shake the can thoroughly before use. Then spray evenly on dry hair from 20-30 cm away, one section at a time. For a stronger hold, layer more coats just where you want more control. For maximum fullness, flip your hair upside down and mist all over to set. Tresemme puts pro performance in your hands every day. Try our hairspray alongside other Tresemme haircare and styling products to achieve your perfect hair look. At Tresemme, we’ve always believed that style is an important part of who you are, and embracing your personal style helps you achieve whatever it is you set out to do. Tresemme’s expertise in professional-quality haircare and styling products means that everyone can achieve salon results at home and own their personal style. Every choice we make is informed by our brand values and the latest salon trends. Our unique formulas are the result of years of consumer and scientific research, with every ingredient having been carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care and end look. Tresemme’s entire portfolio is globally approved by PETA, so you can own your personal style whilst knowing that we do not test on animals.

Tresemme Flawless Volume Hairspray is designed to give your hair all-day sleek and flawless volume and 24-hour frizz control This professional-quality fine mist hairspray leaves no sticky residue and brushes out easily Our Flawless Volume Hairspray has a hold level of 3 out of 5 so you can set your style in place with a lasting soft and shiny finish Our haircare experts are at the forefront of science and safety – every ingredient is carefully selected to ensure your hair receives the best possible care Want a natural hold? Shake can thoroughly before use, then apply hairspray evenly, holding can 20-30 cm away from hair; for a strong hold, spray an extra layer With Tresemme professional haircare products, you can create your personal style to achieve your aspirations with confidence

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Aqua, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Polyvinylcaprolactam, Benzophenone-4, PPG-12 Dimethicone, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

400 ℮