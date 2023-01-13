Tesco Organic Pumpkin Seeds 100G

Good quality at a reasonable price.
Seeds frok within a pumpkin
These are seeds from a pumpkin. Why am I reviewing them? I don’t know! But if you like seeds from a pumpkin then these seem to be no less than 5 star seeds. That said I don’t know what would make them 4 star or less or why they need to be organic. They are just pumpkin seeds. They are meant to be good for you. They taste not so great but not terrible. If I never ate them again I’d be ok with that. That’s enough about that. Time to go review a lemon
Great Taste
These are so tasty. They have a more natural pale green shell colour. To eat they crunch and have a great taste much better then any pumpkin seeds I have ever eaten. Worth every penny.