Tesco Organic Pumpkin Seeds 100G

Tesco Organic Pumpkin Seeds 100G

£1.70
£17.00/kg

Per 10g

Energy
257kJ
62kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

high

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2569kJ / 618kcal

Product Description

  • Organic pumpkin seeds.
  • From ripe pumpkins, they are wonderfully nutritious with a delicate flavour and crunch.
  • High in Protein. Harvested at the peak of the season with a slightly nutty taste
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g
Energy2569kJ / 618kcal257kJ / 62kcal
Fat45.6g4.6g
Saturates7.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate15.2g1.5g
Sugars1.1g0.1g
Fibre2.3g0.2g
Protein35.6g3.6g
Salt0.05g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Good quality at a reasonable price.

5 stars

Good quality at a reasonable price.

Seeds frok within a pumpkin

5 stars

These are seeds from a pumpkin. Why am I reviewing them? I don’t know! But if you like seeds from a pumpkin then these seem to be no less than 5 star seeds. That said I don’t know what would make them 4 star or less or why they need to be organic. They are just pumpkin seeds. They are meant to be good for you. They taste not so great but not terrible. If I never ate them again I’d be ok with that. That’s enough about that. Time to go review a lemon

Great Taste

5 stars

These are so tasty. They have a more natural pale green shell colour. To eat they crunch and have a great taste much better then any pumpkin seeds I have ever eaten. Worth every penny.

