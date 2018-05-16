Bens Original Long Grain Rice 1Kg
Product Description
- Parboiled long grain rice.
- Ben´s Original™ Long Grain rice is simple and versatile; one of our classics. It contains no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives and is gluten free.
- Ben´s Original™ Long Grain rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try it with chilli con carne, in a colourful buddha bowl, or even something of your own imagination!
- Packaging may vary.
- When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world's best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben's Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It's still as delicious as ever.
- At Ben's Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably - from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
- This pack contains only carefully selected quality rice
- Convenient: Perfect Long Grain rice in just 10 minutes
- Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Ben´s Original™ Long Grain rice is suitable for vegetarians & gluten free
- Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced
- 16 servings
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
Parboiled Long Grain Rice
Storage
Store at room temperature under dry conditions.
Produce of
Made in the EU with EU or non-EU rice
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect every time...
- 1 Boil Water
- Boil a large amount of water in a saucepan.
- 2 Add Rice
- Add rice, reduce heat and simmer covered for 10 minutes.
- 3 Drain
- Drain well. Serve and enjoy!
- Bring 2 cups of water to the boil. Add 1 cup of rice and stir.
- Reduce heat and simmer covered until all water is absorbed. Serve and enjoy!
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- GB Freepost Mars Food UK.
- IE Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- Always with the best intentions.
- We believe that life's too short to settle for second best. If you're not happy with our rice, simply drop us a line enclosing the pack top, when and where you purchase your pack and we'll reimburse you in full.
- Just see our address on the right.
- GB Freepost Mars Food UK.
- 0800 952 1234
- www.bensoriginal.co.uk
- IE Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315,
- www.bensoriginal.ie
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as prepared)
|Per portion as prepared (based on 62.5g dry rice) (140g) (%*)
|Energy
|655kJ 157kcal
|931kJ (11%) 220kcal (11%)
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.7g (1%)
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g (<1%)
|Carbohydrate
|34g
|48g (18%)
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g (<1%)
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.6g (9%)
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g (<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
