Ben's Original Basmati Microwave Rice 250G

image 1 of Ben's Original Basmati Microwave Rice 250G
£ 0.99
£3.96/kg
Per portion (125g)
  • Energy746kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ 141kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed basmati rice.
  • Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out more.
  • This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.
  • Discover more on our website
  • The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more about our commitments.
  • Ben´s Original™ Basmati microwave rice is simple and versatile; one of our classics. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you'll have a tasty meal in no time!
  • Ben´s Original™ microwaveable Basmati rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try with chickpea curry, a creamy coconut chicken dish, or even something of your own imagination!
  • Packaging may vary.
  • When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world's best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben's Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It's still as delicious as ever.
  • At Ben's Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably - from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
  • Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutes
  • Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced
  • Ben´s Original™ Basmati microwave rice is suitable for vegetarians
  • Gently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Basmati Rice (98%), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.bensoriginal.co.uk
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.bensoriginal.ie

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy597kJ 141kcal746kJ (9%) 176kcal (9%)
Fat1.6g2.0g (3%)
of which saturates0.2g0.3g (2%)
Carbohydrate28g36g (14%)
of which sugars<0.5g&lt;0.5g (<1%)
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein3.0g3.8g (8%)
Salt<0.01g&lt;0.01g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Always basmati rice, tastes the best with an India

5 stars

Always basmati rice, tastes the best with an Indian

