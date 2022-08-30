Tesco Rocky Road Bites 195G

More-ish .... don't bank on leaving any!?
Very more-ish .... lovely little sweet bites to finish a meal off ... difficult to not finish them all in one sitting though ... nice mix of chocolate, marshmallow and biscuit.
Vegetarian!!
So good to find these are vegetarian! The marshmallows taste and feel exactly like "regular" marshmallows - not sure why other manufacturers find it so difficult to not use gelatine! These are great.
Rocky Road - delicious tasty bites
Very good moorish sweet bite!! Delicious - very difficult not to have two. Crunchy & chocolaty - well priced. To be eaten on any day of the week
Dry and horrible.
very tasty but only a half full tub!! that was dis
very tasty but only a half full tub!! that was disappointing!