We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Rocky Road Bites 195G

3.8(5)Write a review
Tesco Rocky Road Bites 195G
£2.00
£1.03/100g

One bite

Energy
305kJ
73kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.8g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.4g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2343kJ / 562kcal

Product Description

  • Milk and dark chocolate covered biscuit, crisped rice, marshmallows and sultanas.
  • Biscuit pieces and crisped rice with vegetarian marshmallows and sultana, coated in milk and dark chocolate.
  • Milk & Dark Chocolate. Made with biscuit, crisped rice, marshmallows and sultanas.
  • Pack size: 195G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk chocolate (38%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk (Milk Fat, Milk Sugar), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Digestive Biscuit (13%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt], Palm Kernel Oil, Dark Chocolate (9%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter], Rice Crispies (8%) [Rice, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Salt], Marshmallow (6%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Corn Starch, Hydrolysed Rice Protein, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Colour (Beetroot Red)], Sultanas, Glucose Syrup.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 29% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum.Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 49% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 15 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

195g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (13g)
Energy2343kJ / 562kcal305kJ / 73kcal
Fat37.1g4.8g
Saturates26.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate52.1g6.8g
Sugars34.0g4.4g
Fibre1.7g0.2g
Protein4.2g0.5g
Salt0.18g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

More-ish .... don't bank on leaving any!?

4 stars

Very more-ish .... lovely little sweet bites to finish a meal off ... difficult to not finish them all in one sitting though ... nice mix of chocolate, marshmallow and biscuit.

Vegetarian!!

5 stars

So good to find these are vegetarian! The marshmallows taste and feel exactly like "regular" marshmallows - not sure why other manufacturers find it so difficult to not use gelatine! These are great.

Rocky Road - delicious tasty bites

5 stars

Very good moorish sweet bite!! Delicious - very difficult not to have two. Crunchy & chocolaty - well priced. To be eaten on any day of the week

Dry and horrible.

1 stars

Dry and horrible.

very tasty but only a half full tub!! that was dis

4 stars

very tasty but only a half full tub!! that was disappointing!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here