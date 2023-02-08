We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cafe Direct Fairtrade Mayan Gold Coffee 227G

5(4)Write a review
£4.50
£1.98/100g

Product Description

  • For all brew guides visit us online
  • Unlike any other coffee company, we have invested over 50% Of our Profits back into the farmer communities we work with. Through our farmer-led charity Producers Direct, we have invested over £6m to date - and that is on top of our Fairtrade commitment.
  • producersdirect.org
  • Buy Social
  • Start Your Adventure...
  • Why not try our speciality subscription range, bringing you once in a lifetime coffee adventures. Our speciality grade coffee is skilfully roasted in small batches, then delivered directly to you.
  • Sign up today using offer code 'discover' to get 20% off your first order.
  • cafedirect.co.uk/subscription
  • Experience our full-bodied coffee, grown at high altitude above Mexico's colourful and vibrant southern states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.
  • It's a bold business plan focused on improving farmers' livelihoods and maximising their resources. In doing so, it continually raises coffee quality, giving you a taste experience that is second to none.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Full coffee content is Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers, total 100%. For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • EU Organic - IE-ORG-02, Non EU Agriculture
  • Bag - Mixed Material - Not currently recycled
  • Cafédirect is a registered trademark of Cafédirect plc
  • Filter & Cafetière
  • 100% Organic Arabica
  • Ridiculously Good Coffee
  • Ridiculously Good Business
  • Pack size: 227G

Information

Storage

Once opened store your coffee in an airtight container somewhere cool and dry. Use within 2 weeks of opening. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Packed in the EU. Produce of Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing
  • For cafetières try 1 heaped dessert spoon of coffee per cup add hot water (just off the boil) and use a little water to evenly coat the grounds. Top up the water, stir, leave for 4 minutes, then plunge & enjoy.

Name and address

  • Cafédirect PLC,
  • 21 Whiston Road,
  • London,
  • E2 8EX,
  • GB.

Return to

  • cafedirect.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

We enjoyed the rich rounded taste of this coffee.

5 stars

We enjoyed the rich rounded taste of this coffee. We had it for our normal coffee break at 11 and toroughly enjoyed it. We purchased it as our usual Macchu Picchu was unavailable and were pleasantly surprised.

BRILLIANT

5 stars

Brilliant flavour , would buy again.

Rich, fair and fragrant. Like honey for sugar.

5 stars

This is the best coffee in tesco, strong yet not headachey and totally delicious. In truth i buy it because of the fair trade which is most important but it is by far my favourite coffee. tasty and rich.

Good strong ethical coffee

5 stars

Smells and tastes great aswell as being fair trade and organic

