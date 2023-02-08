Cafe Direct Fairtrade Mayan Gold Coffee 227G

We enjoyed the rich rounded taste of this coffee.
We enjoyed the rich rounded taste of this coffee. We had it for our normal coffee break at 11 and toroughly enjoyed it. We purchased it as our usual Macchu Picchu was unavailable and were pleasantly surprised.
BRILLIANT
Brilliant flavour , would buy again.
Rich, fair and fragrant. Like honey for sugar.
This is the best coffee in tesco, strong yet not headachey and totally delicious. In truth i buy it because of the fair trade which is most important but it is by far my favourite coffee. tasty and rich.
Good strong ethical coffee
Smells and tastes great aswell as being fair trade and organic