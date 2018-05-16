Dodgers Choccie Chocolate & Hazelnut 140G
Product Description
- Shortcake Biscuits Filled with a Chocolate Flavoured Filling.
- But what about...
- Artificial colours? ...None!, GM ingredients? ...Never!
- Artificial flavours? ...Nope!, Hydrogenated fats? ...Nada!
- Artificial sweeteners? ...Nah!, Vegan friendly? ...Yasss!
- Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
- No Nasty Stuff! We're Cheeky Enough!
- Suitable for vegans
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron and Thiamin), Chocolate Flavoured Filling (23%) (Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and cheeky little mischief makers.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
8 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU:
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
Return to
- Spread the love and share your comments, questions or cheeky tales of mischief
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
- Consumer Services,
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- Unit 105,
- 3 Lombard St East,
- Dublin 2,
- ROI.
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (1 biscuit)*
|% RI** per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2089 kJ
|376 kJ
|4%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|24g
|4.3g
|6%
|70g
|of which saturates
|13g
|2.3g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|11g
|4%
|260g
|of which sugars
|26g
|4.7g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.0g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.55g
|0.10g
|2%
|6g
|*Serving size = 1 biscuit (approx. 18g) 8 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
