We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Dodgers Choccie Chocolate & Hazelnut 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Dodgers Choccie Chocolate & Hazelnut 140G
£ 0.70
£0.50/100g

New

Per 18g serving (1 biscuit) contains
  • Energy376kJ 90kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089 kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcake Biscuits Filled with a Chocolate Flavoured Filling.
  • But what about...
  • Artificial colours? ...None!, GM ingredients? ...Never!
  • Artificial flavours? ...Nope!, Hydrogenated fats? ...Nada!
  • Artificial sweeteners? ...Nah!, Vegan friendly? ...Yasss!
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • No Nasty Stuff! We're Cheeky Enough!
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron and Thiamin), Chocolate Flavoured Filling (23%) (Sugar, Sustainable Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and cheeky little mischief makers.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU:
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,

Return to

  • Spread the love and share your comments, questions or cheeky tales of mischief
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • Consumer Services,
  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (1 biscuit)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy2089 kJ376 kJ4%8400 kJ
Fat24g4.3g6%70g
of which saturates13g2.3g12%20g
Carbohydrate61g11g4%260g
of which sugars26g4.7g5%90g
Fibre2.3g0.4g--
Protein5.8g1.0g2%50g
Salt0.55g0.10g2%6g
*Serving size = 1 biscuit (approx. 18g) 8 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
View all Everyday Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here