Tassimo Costa Americano Coffee Pods X12 108G

Nice but pricey
Nice coffee but the price seems to steadily increase almost on a fortnightly basis!
Nice But Expensive
Nice coffee but seems to increase in price every week. Not sure if it's worth the money any more.
Tasty Americano, Costa style
Easy to make, coffee with tasty Americano style with Costa effect. Pop into the machine and here you go with hot instant coffee.
Great costa Americano
A great tasting americano coffee.Quick and easy to make and very enjoyable.Bought as part of a promotion.
The morning kick
Excellent coffee when you're feeling low on batteries, very uplifting! This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Taste at home
Great taste of costa without the inconvenice of having to leave home. This was purchased as part of a promotion.
Great taste from home
Great tasting coffee from home. Bought as part of a promotion but worth the money as save by not to have to go out.
Great coffee
Good tasting coffee ,nice strong flavour ,bought as part of a promotion
Better value than some other types
better value than the ones with milk included and adding milk is no problem!
Great quality product
Great quality product and tastes great and value for money