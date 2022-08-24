We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 540G

4.7(1174)Write a review
Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 540G
£3.00
£5.56/kg

Per 30g serving

Energy
486kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1620kJ

Product Description

  • Fortified Mixed Whole Grain Sweetened Cereal Os
  • Past My Date?
  • Look, Smell, Taste
  • Don't Waste
  • Learn more at www.nestle-cereals.com/uk/foodwaste
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Rated By You*
  • *Rated on average 4.7 by 1586 consumer reviews posted on www.nestle-cereals.com/uk as of 10/12/2021
  • CPW - Cereal Partners Worldwide Nestlé and General Mills
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Little Os, Happy Days
  • Discover the little wonders that your breakfast hoops contain! Our crunchy little Os are made with 5 wholegrains and 9 vitamins and minerals and no artificial colours or flavours..
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Fibre from 5 Whole Grains 9 Vitamins and Minerals
  • Wholegrain no.1 ingredient this product is made of 80% whole grain
  • High in fibre
  • A Source of Protein
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 540G
  • High in fibre
  • A Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oat Flour (29.5%), Whole Grain Wheat (29.5%), Whole Grain Barley Flour (17.8%), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whole Grain Maize Flour (2.0%), Whole Grain Rice Flour (2.0%), Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Salt, Molasses, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colours: Annatto Norbixin, Carotene, Antioxidant: Tocopherol, Iron, Vitamin C, B3, B5, B9, D, B6, B2

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of Milk
  • A Glass of Water
  • Fresh Fruit 1 of Your 5-a-Day
  • What's the suggested Portion Size?
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Adults 30-45g

Number of uses

18 Servings in This Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell Us What You Think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, monday-friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestle-cereals.com/uk

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g servingReference Intake*%RI*
Energy1620kJ486kJ8400kJ6%
-384kcal115kcal2000kcal
Fat5.0g1.5g70g2%
of which saturates0.9g0.3g20g2%
Carbohydrate71.0g21.3g
of which sugars17.6g5.3g90g6%
Fibre8.9g2.7g
Protein9.2g2.8g
Salt0.83g0.25g6g4%
Vitamains & Minerals:%RI*%RI*
Vitamin D2.9µg 57%0.86µg 17%
Vitamin C52mg 65%16mg 20%
Riboflavin (B2)0.85mg 61%0.26mg 18%
Niacin (B3)12mg 73%3.5mg 22%
Vitamin B60.96mg 69%0.29mg 21%
Folic Acid (B9)163µg 82%48.9µg 24%
Pantothenic Acid (B5)3.4mg 57%1.0mg 17%
Calcium524mg 66%157mg 20%
Iron12mg 83%3.5mg 25%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Cheerios

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I love Cheerios have it every morning don't go anywhere without it.Iseen me just going in the box and take a hand full my best time of the day the price is right you get so much for my money.

Great breakfast for every schoolday!

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

My mother bought me Multigrain Cheerios 2 weeks ago and now I love my mom much more because it is very tasty!

Good all round grain experience.

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I enjoy my morning Cheerios with one of my daily portions of fruit. they are also great for as a snack

So sweet, my eyes hurt!

2 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

My son was having a breakfast and stopped eating complaining it was too sweet! And he's a sweet tooth! Honestly, a product for kids, multigrain and fun - why do you need to pour sugar in there?!!!

Taste nice

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

Mum bought these and they're my favourite

great and is very delicious

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

thank you sooo much i love cheerio's they are actually soooo good. I eat them everyday and i could have them for breakfast lunch and dinner!!!!! THANK U, my friends introduced me to them and i am actually addicted!

Great taste

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I brought one today I'm glad I dida

Amazing

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

Tasted better than life in an amazing way

Great taste

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

I have been buying it for the past 12 years and really enjoy my cereal breakfast

My kids love these cereals

5 stars

Review from CHEERIOS

My three daughters love these cereals i like it too

