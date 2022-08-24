Nestle Cheerios Multigrain Cereal 540G

Cheerios
I love Cheerios have it every morning don't go anywhere without it.Iseen me just going in the box and take a hand full my best time of the day the price is right you get so much for my money.
Great breakfast for every schoolday!
My mother bought me Multigrain Cheerios 2 weeks ago and now I love my mom much more because it is very tasty!
Good all round grain experience.
I enjoy my morning Cheerios with one of my daily portions of fruit. they are also great for as a snack
So sweet, my eyes hurt!
My son was having a breakfast and stopped eating complaining it was too sweet! And he's a sweet tooth! Honestly, a product for kids, multigrain and fun - why do you need to pour sugar in there?!!!
Taste nice
Mum bought these and they're my favourite
great and is very delicious
thank you sooo much i love cheerio's they are actually soooo good. I eat them everyday and i could have them for breakfast lunch and dinner!!!!! THANK U, my friends introduced me to them and i am actually addicted!
Great taste
I brought one today I'm glad I dida
Amazing
Tasted better than life in an amazing way
Great taste
I have been buying it for the past 12 years and really enjoy my cereal breakfast
My kids love these cereals
My three daughters love these cereals i like it too