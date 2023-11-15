Batiste Original Dry Shampoo 350ml Share your Swish Boardroom? Dancefloor? Don't be shy now!

A burst from this can of magic removes oil effectively leaving hair looking clean for you to feel all kinds of fabulous instantly, without drying it out. With a zing of zesty lemon combined with fresh florals, seize the day and sparkle by night. Give your hair a new lease of life with added body and texture between washes, whenever you need it. You're welcome!

Award Winning No 1 Brand* * For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo values sales data. 52 w/e 5th Sept 2020. Pssst... Did you know? 86%** of consumers agree Batiste dry shampoo effectively removes grease and oil from hair ** Consumer Study, 150 subjects, % agreement satisfaction after 1 week with 1 or more uses. Our Promise Won't dry hair cut Gently removes oil Recyclable Long lasting freshness

Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Instant Hair Refresh Classic Fresh Refreshes Hair Without Drying Out Clean & Fresh Fragrance

Pack size: 350ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Distearlydimonium Chloride, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Preparation and Usage