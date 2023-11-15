We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo 350Ml

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo 350Ml

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo 350ml Share your SwishBoardroom? Dancefloor?Don't be shy now!
A burst from this can of magic removes oil effectively leaving hair looking clean for you to feel all kinds of fabulous instantly, without drying it out. With a zing of zesty lemon combined with fresh florals, seize the day and sparkle by night. Give your hair a new lease of life with added body and texture between washes, whenever you need it. You're welcome!
Award Winning No 1 Brand** For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo values sales data. 52 w/e 5th Sept 2020.Pssst... Did you know?86%** of consumers agree Batiste dry shampoo effectively removes grease and oil from hair** Consumer Study, 150 subjects, % agreement satisfaction after 1 week with 1 or more uses.Our PromiseWon't dry hair cutGently removes oilRecyclableLong lasting freshness
Batiste is a trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
Instant Hair RefreshClassic FreshRefreshes Hair Without Drying OutClean & Fresh Fragrance
Pack size: 350ML

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Cetrimonium Chloride, Distearlydimonium Chloride, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Proudly made in the UK

350ml ℮

Feel Fabulous in 41 Shake for a few seconds to wake the magic.2 Section hair and spray towards your roots (30cm to be exact).3 Tumble around with your fingertips and massage your head to ensure roots are covered.4 Brush lightly to remove excess residue.You're ready for the world!

