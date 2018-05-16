Galbani Gorgonzola Intenso Pdo 150G

Product Description
- Blue Veined Soft Cheese
- Galbani Gorgonzola Intenso is a P.D.O (Protected Designation of Origin) lightly blue veined Italian cheese made from pasteurised cow's milk. Originating from the Lombardy and Piedmont regions of Italy, Galbani Gorgonzola Intenso has a strong and full-bodied taste making it a flavoursome addition to gratins and sauces for pasta, meat or vegetables. Savour its unique flavour with a cheese platter, paired with a glass of wine and sweet fruits like pears and grapes. For proper Italian cheese, it's got to be Galbani.
- Strong flavour
- Non edible rind
- No 1 in Italia
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk, Salt, Rennet
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Use by: see side of packKeep refrigerated
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Name and address
- Egidio Galbani S.r.l.,
- Via Flavio Gioia,
- 8 - 20149 Milano (MI),
- Italia.
Importer address
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
Return to
- Lactalis McLelland Ltd,
- Red Central,
- 60 High Street,
- Redhill,
- Surrey,
- RH1 1SH,
- UK.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1376 kJ
|-
|332 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|1,0 g
|of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|19 g
|Salt
|1,5 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021