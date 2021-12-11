Tesco Chocolate Orange Gateau Bar 400G

Would buy again! Loved it
This was a great little dessert! Light sponge and really tasty! Have already bought again and would deffo recommend!
Dry sponge
Sponge is dry & tasteless, so disappointed by this product.
Cardboard sponge.
Chocolate sponge is more akin to cardboard. Dry, and tastless. This could have been so good, but it’s a dismal failure.
Beef Gelatine... why?
Beef Gelatine... why?
Disappointed
We usually love chocolate orange and cake and cream but we were disappointed. The orange was centred to the top so mostly it was just thin layers of sponge and cream. Not what we were expecting, but wasn't horrible at the same time. If you're after a chocolately orange sweet dessert then this doesn't fit the bill.
A World beating choc & orange dessert
What's not to like? In fact even better than the Strawberry & Cream variety. Choc & Orange is always a go-for at Christmas and I look forward to Tesco's stocking this product for a lot longer. Wicked tingle on the tongue with the orange calmed by the chocolate only to be livened up again with another spoonful of the orange and cream. You might want to consider four people might want two helpings each!
What has happened to Passion Fruit Flavour ???
Not sure if this will go down as well as the Passion Fruit flavour. I am somewhat baffled, as to why Tesco Cleethorpes have stopped stocking the Passion Fruit one?? Can someone please enlighten. Many thanks. Regards