Tesco Chocolate Orange Gateau Bar 400G

2.6(7)Write a review
£2.00
£0.50/100g

1/5 of a gateau

Energy
1028kJ
246kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
13.8g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.9g

high

50%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.6g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

low

4%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chocolate flavoured sponge cake filled with orange cream mousse and orange sauce, decorated with vanilla flavoured cream mousse and sprinkled with dark chocolate drops and dark chocolate curls.
  • Our frozen Chocolate Orange Gateau Bar defrosts in 3 hours and is perfect for the whole family, serving 5. Layers of soft chocolate sponge sandwiched together with a smooth orange cream mousse and sweet orange flavoured sauce. All topped with a smooth vanilla cream mousse and a sprinkle of dark chocolate curls. A perfect yummy dessert
  • Light & Zesty A creamy mousse, topped with orange sauce and dark chocolate
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk) (40%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dark Chocolate Drops (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Maize Starch, Dark Chocolate Curls (1%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Beef Gelatine, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Whole Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Monosodium Citrate, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Fructose, Concentrated Orange Juice (0.1%), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Carrot Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Stabilizer (Calcium Chloride).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Remove all packaging and place on a serving plate or tray. Defrost for a minimum of 3 hours in a cool, dry place. Alternatively defrost for a minimum of 3 1/2-4 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

7 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Would buy again! Loved it

4 stars

This was a great little dessert! Light sponge and really tasty! Have already bought again and would deffo recommend!

Dry sponge

2 stars

Sponge is dry & tasteless, so disappointed by this product.

Cardboard sponge.

1 stars

Chocolate sponge is more akin to cardboard. Dry, and tastless. This could have been so good, but it’s a dismal failure.

Beef Gelatine... why?

1 stars

Beef Gelatine... why?

Disappointed

2 stars

We usually love chocolate orange and cake and cream but we were disappointed. The orange was centred to the top so mostly it was just thin layers of sponge and cream. Not what we were expecting, but wasn't horrible at the same time. If you're after a chocolately orange sweet dessert then this doesn't fit the bill.

A World beating choc & orange dessert

5 stars

What's not to like? In fact even better than the Strawberry & Cream variety. Choc & Orange is always a go-for at Christmas and I look forward to Tesco's stocking this product for a lot longer. Wicked tingle on the tongue with the orange calmed by the chocolate only to be livened up again with another spoonful of the orange and cream. You might want to consider four people might want two helpings each!

What has happened to Passion Fruit Flavour ???

3 stars

Not sure if this will go down as well as the Passion Fruit flavour. I am somewhat baffled, as to why Tesco Cleethorpes have stopped stocking the Passion Fruit one?? Can someone please enlighten. Many thanks. Regards

