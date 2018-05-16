We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Monster Pacific Punch Energy Drink 4 X 500Ml

Monster Pacific Punch Energy Drink 4 X 500Ml
Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with 6% Fruit Juice from Fruit Juice Concentrate, Containing Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine, Inositol and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener.
  • Typical punch it’s Not! Lighter, less sweet and more complex. A flavour as deep and wide as it’s name sake the great Pacific. Naturally we added our Monster Energy Blend to help put wind in your sails and keep you steady and on course no matter how rough the seas. Flavor Profile: Classic Fruit Punch
  • Back in “05” the original Juice Monster shook-up the game by combining great-tasting real juice with energy drink functionality and attitude.
  • Now over a decade later, we decided it was time for a little makeover of the classic. We lightened-up the flavor and adjusted the juice blend to create a taste that is better experienced than described.
  • © 2019 Monster Energy Company.
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (6%) (Orange, Apple, Raspberry, Cherry, Guava, Pineapple, Passion Fruit), Glucose Syrup, Taurine (0.4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colours (E129, E133)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before end - see base of can for date.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
  • E129: MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
  • Unit 51,
  • Metropolitan Park,
  • Bristol Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 8UP,

Return to

  • (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy195 kJ/973 kJ/
-(46 kcal)(229 kcal) (11%)
Carbohydrate12g57g (22%)
Of which Sugars11g55g (61%)
Salt0.04g0.20g (3%)
Vitamins(%**)(%**)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Vitamin B60.80mg (57%)4.0mg (286%)
Riboflavin (Vit B2)0.70mg (50%)3.5mg (250%)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount--
*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
**Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY. E129: MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN.

medicinal cherry punch

2 stars

love pipeline punch was excited for this but the medicinal cherry is overpowering despite me loving every other fruit in this and not minding fresh cherry taste.

