Monster Pacific Punch Energy Drink 4 X 500Ml

medicinal cherry punch
love pipeline punch was excited for this but the medicinal cherry is overpowering despite me loving every other fruit in this and not minding fresh cherry taste.
Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (6%) (Orange, Apple, Raspberry, Cherry, Guava, Pineapple, Passion Fruit), Glucose Syrup, Taurine (0.4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Stabilisers (Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosins), Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colours (E129, E133)
Store in a cool dry place.Best before end - see base of can for date.
Pack. Recycle
4 x 500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|195 kJ/
|973 kJ/
|-
|(46 kcal)
|(229 kcal) (11%)
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|57g (22%)
|Of which Sugars
|11g
|55g (61%)
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.20g (3%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70mg (50%)
|3.5mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (32mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY. E129: MAY HAVE AN ADVERSE EFFECT ON ACTIVITY AND ATTENTION IN CHILDREN.
