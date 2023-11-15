Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! Shampoo 290ml

Long and damaged hair ready to breakdown? We’ve all been there. Too much fun had. And it shows. We’re throwing you a lifeline, in the form of the heroic Aussie SOS Collection inculding Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! shampoo. Infused with a blend of Australian superfoods, used by indigenous Australian for their naturally healing and nourishing properties for thousands of years, those beauties shmooze your long hair back to their sensational, life-loving, all-round gorgeousness in no time. Then you can go out and do it all again.

Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! shampoo with a blend of Australian Superfoods Emergency rescue for long and damaged hair in peril Aussie is recognized cruelty free by PETA SuperFoods. Super-Charged. Super-Hair Vegan Formula

Pack size: 290ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Limonene, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Glycerin, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, Alcohol Denat.

Net Contents

290ml ℮

Preparation and Usage