Aussie Sos Save My Lengths! Shampoo 290Ml

4.7(1814)
£6.00

£2.07/100ml

Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! Shampoo 290ml
Long and damaged hair ready to breakdown? We’ve all been there. Too much fun had. And it shows. We’re throwing you a lifeline, in the form of the heroic Aussie SOS Collection inculding Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! shampoo. Infused with a blend of Australian superfoods, used by indigenous Australian for their naturally healing and nourishing properties for thousands of years, those beauties shmooze your long hair back to their sensational, life-loving, all-round gorgeousness in no time. Then you can go out and do it all again.
Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! shampoo with a blend of Australian SuperfoodsEmergency rescue for long and damaged hair in perilAussie is recognized cruelty free by PETASuperFoods. Super-Charged. Super-HairVegan Formula
Pack size: 290ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Limonene, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Glycerin, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Santalum Acuminatum Fruit Extract, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Leptospermum Scoparium Leaf Extract, Alcohol Denat.

Net Contents

290ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Massage into wet hair then rinse out. Bingo, your hair will be reborn. Hey, why not follow up with Aussie SOS Save My Lengths! hair conditioner?

