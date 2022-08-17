Tesco Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

ruined
Bought these today in store and was very disappointed to find them ruined by having been subject to excessive heat. They are all stuck together. I rang the store and was promised a refund but I waited so long on the phone I had to give up as I need to work. Very poor quality and disappointing as I was looking forward to having a treat!
Tasty biscuits, reasonable price and no sign of palm oil in the ingredients.
It was excellent and much better value than the Bahlsent equivalent.
Ideal cheaper alternative to more expensive similar biscuits
Lovely biscuit, good value and nice quality chocolate, just as good as identical brand-name but half the price. I think these might be slightly larger too. Recommend.
Very good indeed.
