Tesco Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G

4.3(6)
Tesco Dark Chocolate Butter Biscuits 125G
£0.85
£0.68/100g

One biscuit

Energy
299kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

high

5%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2162kJ / 517kcal

Product Description

  • Butter biscuits in dark chocolate.
  • RICH & SNAPPY Crisp, buttery biscuit nestled in thick rich chocolate. Our bakers have been baking biscuits for more than 50 years. Passing down their knowledge and care from generation to generation. Taking classic recipes ??? and making them the best they can be.
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (63%)[Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (4%), Sugar, Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Dried Egg Yolk.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 50% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (14g)
Energy2162kJ / 517kcal299kJ / 72kcal
Fat27.9g3.7g
Saturates16.8g2.3g
Carbohydrate57.8g8.2g
Sugars34.1g4.6g
Fibre4.1g0.7g
Protein6.7g1.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

ruined

1 stars

Bought these today in store and was very disappointed to find them ruined by having been subject to excessive heat. They are all stuck together. I rang the store and was promised a refund but I waited so long on the phone I had to give up as I need to work. Very poor quality and disappointing as I was looking forward to having a treat!

Tasty biscuits, reasonable price and no sign of pa

5 stars

Tasty biscuits, reasonable price and no sign of palm oil in the ingredients.

It was excellent and much better value than the B

5 stars

It was excellent and much better value than the Bahlsent equivalent.

Ideal cheaper alternative to more expensive simila

5 stars

Ideal cheaper alternative to more expensive similar biscuits

Lovely.

5 stars

Lovely biscuit, good value and nice quality chocolate, just as good as identical brand-name but half the price. I think these might be slightly larger too. Recommend.

Very good indeed.

5 stars

Very good indeed.

