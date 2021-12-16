Tassimo Costa Caramel Latte Coffee Pods X6 203.4G

Very good
bought as a part of promotion, tastes good,caramel flawer.
Taste of Costa at Home
Easy to use and dispose of. Lovely taste and consistency. Just like having a Costa in the comfort of home!
Delicious coffee
I am a big lover of the flavoured coffees. This one didn’t dissapoint, lovely strong flavour coffee with just the right amount of caramel flavouring. This review was part of a promotion.
Caramel latte
Not quite the taxte you gdt from costa, i foundthis priduct nit as sweet as the actual product
Good taste!
Quick and easy but without compromisimg on taste. They are a bit more expensive on other pods but worth it! And still cheaper than an instore coffee
Good
saves money buying from shop. not the same but good dough. bought as part of a promotion
Tastes amazing!
Produces really great tasting coffee, much like those you would get from a shop! Well worth it!
Just like Cafe’s
Ease of preparing, and it tastes super good. I had three cups in one day
Deceiving
I was expecting this product to already contain the caramel it states on the packaging, however after buying I was disappointed to find it does not contain ant caramel and I have to buy this separately! Bought aa part of a promotion.
Easy ro use and great taste
Easy ro use and great taste and quality product and value for monry