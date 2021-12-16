We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tassimo Costa Caramel Latte Coffee Pods X6 203.4G

4.4(43)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo Costa Caramel Latte Coffee Pods X6 203.4G
£4.50
£2.21/100g

310ml

Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 108kJ/

Product Description

  • 6 T Discs Roast and Ground Coffee and 6 T Discs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Caramel Flavour, for Coffee Based Drink.
  • Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and Tassimo's Intellibrew system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time.
  • Deliciously easy! Your coffee shop favourites at the touch of a button.
  • A specially crafted blend of coffee beans roasted to perfection to create the same authentic taste of a Costa espresso based Caramel Latte. The indulgent silky smooth taste, with a sweet, buttery caramel flavour, creating the perfect treat.
  • Since it's ground from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffee beans, every cup helps coffee farming communities build a better future and protect the environment.
  • Explore the rest of the Tassimo Costa range and indulge in more of your coffee shop favourites? From an indulgent Tassimo Costa Caramel Latte to your everyday Tassimo Costa Americano.
  • Tassimo has partnered with Britain's favourite coffee shop, Costa, so you can enjoy quality Costa coffee at home.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Coffee
  • Registered Trade Mark used under license from Costa Limited
  • Costa coffee shop quality
  • Caramel Flavour Latte
  • Coffee Capsules X6
  • Pack size: 203.4G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (from Milk) (29%), Sugar (28%), Roast and Ground Coffee* (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Thickener (E414), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (E331), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Produce of

Sold in the UK

Name and address

  • Sold by:
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

6 x Coffee Pods

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**310ml**310ml/%*
Energy108kJ/335kJ
-26kcal80kcal4%
Fat1.2g3.9g6%
of which saturates0.87g2.7g14%
Carbohydrate3.3g10.5g4%
of which sugars3.3g10.5g11%
Fibre0.1g0.3g-
Protein0.26g0.8g2%
Salt0.12g0.39g7%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**ready to consume---
43 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Very good

5 stars

bought as a part of promotion, tastes good,caramel flawer.

Taste of Costa at Home

5 stars

Easy to use and dispose of. Lovely taste and consistency. Just like having a Costa in the comfort of home!

Delicious coffee

5 stars

I am a big lover of the flavoured coffees. This one didn’t dissapoint, lovely strong flavour coffee with just the right amount of caramel flavouring. This review was part of a promotion.

Caramel latte

4 stars

Not quite the taxte you gdt from costa, i foundthis priduct nit as sweet as the actual product

Good taste!

5 stars

Quick and easy but without compromisimg on taste. They are a bit more expensive on other pods but worth it! And still cheaper than an instore coffee

Good

5 stars

saves money buying from shop. not the same but good dough. bought as part of a promotion

Tastes amazing!

5 stars

Produces really great tasting coffee, much like those you would get from a shop! Well worth it!

Just like Cafe’s

5 stars

Ease of preparing, and it tastes super good. I had three cups in one day

Deceiving

2 stars

I was expecting this product to already contain the caramel it states on the packaging, however after buying I was disappointed to find it does not contain ant caramel and I have to buy this separately! Bought aa part of a promotion.

Easy ro use and great taste

5 stars

Easy ro use and great taste and quality product and value for monry

1-10 of 43 reviews

