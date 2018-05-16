Jacobs Mini Cheddar Red Leicester 14 Pack 350G

- Energy549 kJ 132 kcal7%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheese Snack Biscuits with Red Leicester Cheese Flavour
- Real cheese is mixed into the dough before we bake to golden perfection! baked to delight so you can snack happy!
- There are other mini cheddars flavours like original or bbq! have you tried... grab one!
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Terracycle - Film
- Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
- Don't recycle in kerbside collection
- The Baker Brothers
- Choose your Cheese
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Powdered Cheese (6%) (Milk), Cheddar and Red Leicester Cheese Flavouring (Milk) [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Wheat Flour, Dried Buttermilk, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Gum Arabic)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per multipack: 14
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2198
|549
|(kcal)
|526
|132
|Fat
|31.0g
|7.7g
|of which Saturates
|11.6g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|51.1g
|12.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|8.9g
|2.2g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.7g
