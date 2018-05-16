Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 130G

- Energy125kJ 30kcal2%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1733kJ / 411kcal
Product Description
- Salt and vinegar flavoured puffed rice and corn cakes.
- Our snack specialists have been making rice cakes since 1991. Over the years they’ve perfected their art – introducing exciting new flavours and ingredients.
- TANGY & CRUNCHY Made with puffed brown rice for a savoury snack.
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brown Rice (34%), White Rice (25%), Corn Grits, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Calcium Phosphate), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Acacia Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and milk.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One rice cake (7.2g)
|Energy
|1733kJ / 411kcal
|125kJ / 30kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75.1g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.2g
|Protein
|7.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.