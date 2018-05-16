We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Califia Farms Oat Barista Drink 1L

Califia Farms Oat Barista Drink 1L
£ 2.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Oat Drink with Added Calcium UHT
  • Experience more at califiafarms.co.uk
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
  • Bonsucro Certified Sustainable Sugarcane
  • The plant-based cap, top and coatings of this carton package are Bonsucro certified. www.bonsucro.com
  • Barista Choice
  • Chilled Style
  • No Added Sugar
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 1L
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Oat Drink (Water, Oats (10%)), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of Soy and other Tree Nuts.

Storage

Best Before: See Top of Pack.Refrigerate After Opening. Do Not Freeze. Consume Within 7 Days After Opening.

Produce of

Manufactured in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Professional Guide to Steaming
  • Keep It Cool!
  • Pour chilled, keep steam temperature lower than milk (a la cappuccino).
  • While stretching you should hear a whisper.
  • After 3-5 seconds, tip pitcher to side to begin whirlpool.
  • Shake Well for Best Taste.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4

Name and address

  • Califia Farms LLC,
  • 199 Bishopsgate,
  • Spitalfields,
  • London,
  • EC2M 3TY,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer portion 240 ml
Energy (kJ)229549
Energy (kcal)55 131
Fat3,0 g7,2 g
of which saturates0,3 g0,7 g
Carbohydrate5,7 g14 g
of which sugars2,0 g4,8 g
Fibre0,8 g1,9 g
Protein0,7 g1,7 g
Salt0,12 g0,29 g
Calcium104 mg250 mg
Servings per package: 4--

Using Product Information

