Compeed Blister Plasters Mixed Size 6 Pack

Compeed® Hydrocolloid gel technology provides instant pain relief and fast healing.

1 Deep cushioning to relieve pressure and prevent painful rubbing.

2 Ultra adhesive and tapered edges so Compeed® flexes with movement and stays in place for days.

3 Translucent edges blend in with the skin.

4 Waterproof and breathable design keeps natural moisture in and germs out for faster natural healing.