Tesco Cheese Scone Mix 300G

Awful
Extremely Artificial Taste Really Unpleasant
Lovely light scones
Excellent scones, p!entry of flavour and nice and light. Keeps for 2 -- 3 days when baked.
Sadly not cheesy!
These smelt cheesy and looked great, nice and light BUT no cheesy taste! Shame as I had high hopes for this.
Cooking instructions wrong
I’m sure this would be an okay mix if you baked it on 200/180 fan and perhaps left in for longer. But I followed the packet exactly as I’ve never used this before - 220/200 fan is way too high. It came out dark brown, but the middle still not quite cooked. I will try it again my way.