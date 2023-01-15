We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese Scone Mix 300G

Tesco Cheese Scone Mix 300G
£1.50
£5.00/kg

One scone

Energy
800kJ
189kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.67g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1126kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • A savoury cheese flavoured scone mix.
  • Savoury & Crumbly Just add milk
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cheese Powder (Milk) (10%), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Potassium Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring (contains Milk), Sugar, Mustard Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Yeast Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 15 minutes

    Makes: 6 scones

    You will need: 150ml (10 tbsp) semi- skimmed milk; flour for dusting; 6cm (2½ inch) cutter; greased baking sheet. Optional: Milk or beaten egg to glaze.

    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7
    2. Empty the scone mix into a mixing bowl and add the milk.
    3. Knead the mixture very lightly to form a soft, smooth dough.
    4. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to approximately 2cm thick and cut into 6 rounds using a 6cm (2½ inch) cutter.
    5. Place on the baking sheet, for more golden brown scones glaze with milk or beaten egg.
    6. Cook in the oven for 15 minutes until well risen or golden brown. Cool on a cooling rack.

     

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scone (71g)
Energy1126kJ / 267kcal800kJ / 189kcal
Fat5.0g3.6g
Saturates2.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate43.6g30.9g
Sugars5.2g3.7g
Fibre1.7g1.2g
Protein10.9g7.8g
Salt0.95g0.67g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--
4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Awful

1 stars

Extremely Artificial Taste Really Unpleasant

Lovely light scones

5 stars

Excellent scones, p!entry of flavour and nice and light. Keeps for 2 -- 3 days when baked.

Sadly not cheesy!

3 stars

These smelt cheesy and looked great, nice and light BUT no cheesy taste! Shame as I had high hopes for this.

Cooking instructions wrong

3 stars

I’m sure this would be an okay mix if you baked it on 200/180 fan and perhaps left in for longer. But I followed the packet exactly as I’ve never used this before - 220/200 fan is way too high. It came out dark brown, but the middle still not quite cooked. I will try it again my way.

