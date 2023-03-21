We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litre
image 1 of Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litreimage 2 of Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litreimage 3 of Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litreimage 4 of Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litreimage 5 of Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litre

Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litre

4.7(3297)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£3.90

£3.12/litre

Flash Power Mop M/purpose Clnr Refill 1.25 Ltr
Flash PowerMop floor cleaner gives you a great clean on virtually any floor in your home. With a unique dual-nozzle sprayer, this innovative all-in-one mopping system has the Flash absorb and lock technology for a powerful clean. Its cleaning solution loosens dirt and lifts it off the floor, pulling dirt and grime into the WetJet pad and locking it away for good.
Safe on WoodTraps dirt and grime deep on pad so it doesn’t get pushed aroundSpecially designed cleaning solution to break up tough, sticky messesDual spray nozzleAll in one mopping systemSafe for cleaning virtually every floor type
Pack size: 1.25L

Ingredients

Perfumes

Net Contents

1.25l ℮

View all Cleaning & Antibacterial Sprays & Liquids

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here