Flash Power Mop Multi Purpose Cleaner Refill 1.25 Litre

Flash Power Mop M/purpose Clnr Refill 1.25 Ltr

Flash PowerMop floor cleaner gives you a great clean on virtually any floor in your home. With a unique dual-nozzle sprayer, this innovative all-in-one mopping system has the Flash absorb and lock technology for a powerful clean. Its cleaning solution loosens dirt and lifts it off the floor, pulling dirt and grime into the WetJet pad and locking it away for good.

Safe on Wood Traps dirt and grime deep on pad so it doesn’t get pushed around Specially designed cleaning solution to break up tough, sticky messes Dual spray nozzle All in one mopping system Safe for cleaning virtually every floor type

Pack size: 1.25L

Ingredients

Perfumes

Net Contents

1.25l ℮