Rude Health Chilled Almond Drink 1 Litre

Product Description
- Almond Drink
- 5% of our profits go to charity
- Sun-Soaked Sicilian Almonds
- Grown in groves with small harvests but big flavour.
- Until they're fall off the tree ripe and ready.
- The bees are buzzing about it.
- We make dairy-free drinks for glass half-fullers
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Great taste 2020
- High in calcium
- All natural
- Gluten Free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar from rice
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 1L
- High in calcium
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Rice, Almonds (1%), Sunflower Oil, Seaweed (Lithothamnium Calcareum)*, Sea Salt, *A natural source of Calcium (don't worry, it doesn't taste of Seaweed)
Allergy Information
- Made in a facility that handles other Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. After opening use within 5 days. Don't freeze.Best Before: see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well every time
Name and address
- 212 King's Road,
- London,
- SW6 4NZ.
- Rude Health BV,
- Zwarteweg 10,
- 1412 GD Naarden.
Return to
- Be rude (or nice) to us:
- 212 King's Road,
- London,
- SW6 4NZ.
- T: +44 (0) 20 7731 3740
- E: hello@rudehealth.com
- www.rudehealth.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|229 kJ / 54 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|10.0g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.08g
|Calcium
|120mg (15%*)
|* % Reference intake
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021