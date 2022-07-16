Tw Kempton Pineapple Sherbet Gin Liqueur 50Cl

AWFULL AFTER TASTE
AWFULL CHEMICAL AFTER TASTE, BOUGHT FOR A FRIEND WHO SAID THE SAME SHAME AS IT LOOKED PROMISING , I WILL HAVE TO ADD IT TO A SANGRIA PERHAPS AND STICK TO MY USUAL ONES.
Refreshing and delicious
Mixed it with lemonade and plenty of ice. It is beautiful, possibly my favourite gin now!
Not sure this brand has really got it right...
Wow, if you like pineapple mouthwash for children this is just the ticket. Worth a try for the novelty aspect but not a drink for serious gin drinkers.
Lovely change
This is lovely Makes a nice change from a straight gin and tonic. I mixed with crushed ice and tonic. Try it its yummy.