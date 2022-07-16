We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tw Kempton Pineapple Sherbet Gin Liqueur 50Cl

3(4)Write a review
Tw Kempton Pineapple Sherbet Gin Liqueur 50Cl

Low Everyday Price

£10.50
£21.00/litre

Low Everyday Price

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Refreshing Gin Liqueur with Pineapple Sherbet Flavours
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

Alcohol Units

10

ABV

20% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix me with tonic water for a delicious long drink or pair me with lemonade.

Warnings

  NOT TO BE SOLD TO PERSONS UNDER 18

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • ICB Ltd,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.
  • FBO: Piranha Beverages Ltd,
  • Donabate,

Distributor address

  • ICB Ltd,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.
  • FBO: Piranha Beverages Ltd,
  • Donabate,
  • Dublin,

Return to

  • ICB Ltd,
  • Harrogate,
  • HG2 8PB.
  • FBO: Piranha Beverages Ltd,
  • Donabate,
  • Dublin,
  • K36R223.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Safety information

NOT TO BE SOLD TO PERSONS UNDER 18

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

AWFULL AFTER TASTE

1 stars

AWFULL CHEMICAL AFTER TASTE, BOUGHT FOR A FRIEND WHO SAID THE SAME SHAME AS IT LOOKED PROMISING , I WILL HAVE TO ADD IT TO A SANGRIA PERHAPS AND STICK TO MY USUAL ONES.

Refreshing and delicious

5 stars

Mixed it with lemonade and plenty of ice. It is beautiful, possibly my favourite gin now!

Not sure this brand has really got it right...

1 stars

Wow, if you like pineapple mouthwash for children this is just the ticket. Worth a try for the novelty aspect but not a drink for serious gin drinkers.

Lovely change

5 stars

This is lovely Makes a nice change from a straight gin and tonic. I mixed with crushed ice and tonic. Try it its yummy.

