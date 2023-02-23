We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tassimo L Or Americano Coffee Pods X14 116.2G

4.6(30)Write a review
image 1 of Tassimo L Or Americano Coffee Pods X14 116.2G
£4.80
£4.13/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and Ground Coffee.
  • Discover more at tassimo.com
  • For an aromatic and dark roasted flavour, this rich americano blend is a must have for coffee lovers who love a rich drink. L'OR was created in France in 1992, with the ambition to always offer the best coffee in the world. With every moment of pure coffee pleasure, you’ll experience a masterpiece in taste. Using the finest blends developed by our coffee artists, L'OR is passionate about creating an array of distinctive and delicious flavours. Tassimo coffee machines use Intellibrew™ Technology that recognizes your pod at the touch of a button, adjusts to the perfect size, temperature and intensity to create a perfect drink for you to enjoy. Tassimo is the result of when great brewers and great drinks come together. Bringing joy into your everyday moments, Tassimo creates coffee you'll love.
  • Want a creamy latte, a tasty cappuccino or uplifting Americano? Just load a pod into your Tassimo machine, press start and Tassimo's Intellibrew system will automatically create the perfect drink, every time. Deliciously easy!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Aromatic - Rich - Balanced
  • L'OR Americano Classique Coffee
  • Coffee Capsules X14
  • Pack size: 116.2G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Oosterdoksstraat 80,
  • 1011 DK Amsterdam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,

Return to

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts GB Ltd,
  • Hurley,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • UK 0800 032 88 33
  • IE 1800 454 501
  • tassimo.com

Net Contents

14 x Coffee Pods

30 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Lovely

5 stars

I like trying the different tassimos when they're on offer like this was and i like them i use oat milk with them and really enjoy it

Great espresso

4 stars

Great pod if you just want a great espresso or if you want to accompany with your own milk - i often make an espresso in my machine to serve with my own plant based milk or just to make a iced coffee or serve alone more versatile than the other pods which already contain milk or flavourings. Rich bodied lovely espresso.

A little too bitter

3 stars

I found the taste of this a little too bitter for my liking although that may just be my tastebuds as I don't like very strong coffee and this is strong. Others may find it suits them better. This product was bought as part of a promotion.

Smoky espresso taste

5 stars

Smoky espresso taste, great when they're on a mutlibuy offer too

Coffee break

5 stars

Perfect coffee taste, well rounded and smooth but not bitter or too strong. Great for a pick me up any time of day. Bought as part of a promotion.

Very strong

4 stars

Although this is nice aroma tasting coffee, i found it to be quite strong. Bought as part of promotion

love

5 stars

absolutely gorgeous would totally buy this again!!!

Excellent flavour

5 stars

This coffee ticked all the boxes for me. Full of good strong flavour and a great start to the day. Delicious flavour. Bought as part of a promotion.

Full flavour

5 stars

Great full flavoured coffee. Not too strong. I biught this as oart of a promotion.

Great Value cofee

5 stars

These Americanos are really noce coffee. I tend to add a lot of milk but as the box contains 14 drinks, it is excellent value

