Tassimo L Or Americano Coffee Pods X14 116.2G

Lovely
I like trying the different tassimos when they're on offer like this was and i like them i use oat milk with them and really enjoy it
Great espresso
Great pod if you just want a great espresso or if you want to accompany with your own milk - i often make an espresso in my machine to serve with my own plant based milk or just to make a iced coffee or serve alone more versatile than the other pods which already contain milk or flavourings. Rich bodied lovely espresso.
A little too bitter
I found the taste of this a little too bitter for my liking although that may just be my tastebuds as I don't like very strong coffee and this is strong. Others may find it suits them better. This product was bought as part of a promotion.
Smoky espresso taste
Smoky espresso taste, great when they're on a mutlibuy offer too
Coffee break
Perfect coffee taste, well rounded and smooth but not bitter or too strong. Great for a pick me up any time of day. Bought as part of a promotion.
Very strong
Although this is nice aroma tasting coffee, i found it to be quite strong. Bought as part of promotion
love
absolutely gorgeous would totally buy this again!!!
Excellent flavour
This coffee ticked all the boxes for me. Full of good strong flavour and a great start to the day. Delicious flavour. Bought as part of a promotion.
Full flavour
Great full flavoured coffee. Not too strong. I biught this as oart of a promotion.
Great Value cofee
These Americanos are really noce coffee. I tend to add a lot of milk but as the box contains 14 drinks, it is excellent value