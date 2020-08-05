We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ben's Original Golden Vegetable Microwave Rice 250G

image 1 of Ben's Original Golden Vegetable Microwave Rice 250G
Per portion (125g)
  • Energy806kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1g
    1%
  • Salt0.54g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 645kJ 152kcal

Product Description

  • Steamed parboiled long grain rice with pepper, sweetcorn and peas.
  • Visit BensOriginal.co.uk or BensOriginal.ie to find out more.
  • Discover more on our website
  • We're working hard to ensure that 100% of our packaging is recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025. The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more about our commitments.
  • Ben´s Original™ Golden Vegetable microwave rice combines our famous steamed long grain rice with carefully selected peppers, sweetcorn and peas. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you'll have a tasty meal in no time!
  • Ben´s Original™ microwaveable Golden Vegetable rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try it with Spanish style rice, a side to go with chicken & pepper skewers, or even something of your own imagination!
  • Packaging may vary.
  • When we started out we had one goal: to bring you the world's best rice. Now, we also want to make a better world. Today, Ben's Original™ is supporting underserved communities to offer everyone a seat at the table. And our rice? It's still as delicious as ever.
  • At Ben's Original™, we have formed Partnerships with local and international organisations to work towards growing rice sustainably - from improving rice growing practices to encouraging water stewardship and empowering farmers. Discover more about our sustainability initiatives at www.bensoriginal.co.uk.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutes
  • Nutritious - no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Ben´s Original™ Golden Vegetable microwave rice is suitable for vegetarians
  • Sustainably sourced rice
  • Gently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (82%), Red Pepper (4.7%), Carrot, Sweetcorn (3.1%), Peas (1.9%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Spice, Acid (Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a dry place at room temperature. Once opened refrigerate unheated rice for up to 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Perfect every time...

Hob
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Boil 30ml (about 2tbsp) water.
Add the rice, cover and simmer for 3 mins.
Stir rice through for a perfect finish.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Squeeze the pouch to separate the rice.
Stir fry for 2 minutes.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Food UK.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (125g) (%*)
Energy 645kJ 152kcal806kJ (10%) 190kcal (10%)
Fat 2.2g2.8g (4%)
of which saturates 0.2g0.3g (2%)
Carbohydrate 29g37g (14%)
of which sugars 0.8g1.0g (1%)
Fibre 1.1g1.4g
Protein 3.3g4.1g (8%)
Salt 0.43g0.54g (9%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Tasty yum yum

5 stars

Really tasty, the whole family like this. Only buy it once a month as it’s quite unhealthy compared to our brown rice with quinoa!

Quick , tasty addition to chicken or salmon

5 stars

Flake a piece of salmon fillet with the rice for an easy but delicious lunch. Add sliced cooked spring onions if you wish. Delicious with a drop of soy sauce

A little overpriced for what essentially just tast

3 stars

A little overpriced for what essentially just tastes like slightly salted boiled rice but this is more of a time a saver than anything else. Instead of faffing around for 30 minutes cooking rice from scratch you can bung this in the microwave for 2 minutes and the only clean up is putting the packet in the recycle bin.

Rubbish

1 stars

Tasteless.........

always good

5 stars

always good

