Ben's Original Golden Vegetable Microwave Rice 250G

Tasty yum yum
Really tasty, the whole family like this. Only buy it once a month as it’s quite unhealthy compared to our brown rice with quinoa!
Quick , tasty addition to chicken or salmon
Flake a piece of salmon fillet with the rice for an easy but delicious lunch. Add sliced cooked spring onions if you wish. Delicious with a drop of soy sauce
A little overpriced for what essentially just tastes like slightly salted boiled rice but this is more of a time a saver than anything else. Instead of faffing around for 30 minutes cooking rice from scratch you can bung this in the microwave for 2 minutes and the only clean up is putting the packet in the recycle bin.
Rubbish
Tasteless.........
always good
