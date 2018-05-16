We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bigga Fruit Punch Soft Drink 600Ml

Bigga Fruit Punch Soft Drink 600Ml
£1.30
£0.22/100ml

Product Description

  • Bigga Fruit Punch Soft Drink 600ml
  • I am Jamaican
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Preservative: Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Flavourings, Pineapple Juice, Stabilisers: Gum Acacia, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin, Colours: Allura Red, Sunset Yellow

Storage

Store in a Cool and Dry Place. Best Before: See Cap/Shoulder

Produce of

Product of Jamaica

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Warnings

  • Colours: Allura Red*, Sunset Yellow*
  • *Colours may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Wisynco Group Limited,
  • White Marl Industrial Complex,
  • White Marl,
  • Spanish Town,
  • Jamaica,

Distributor address

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessermer Road,
  • WGC Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

600ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mL
Energy235kJ/55kcal
Fat0g
Of Which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate13.8g
Of Which Sugars13.8g
Protein0g
Salt0.01g

Safety information

Colours: Allura Red*, Sunset Yellow* *Colours may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children.

