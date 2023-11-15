Ferrero Rocher Grand Dark Chocolate Gift 125G

Dark chocolate & hazelnut shell.

Ferrero Rocher offers a delicious taste experience due to its unique combination of layers and textures. A whole hazelnut surrounded by delicious layers of crispy wafer, a velvety filling, smooth milk chocolate and finely chopped hazelnut pieces.

Celebrate the Moment with Ferrero Rocher

At Ferrero, we bring a little bit of pleasure to life through our iconic and much-loved brands. For over 50 years, we have been committed to providing our UK consumers with high quality products such as Kinder Surprise, Ferrero Rocher, Tic Tac, Nutella and Thorntons. We are driven by our pursuit for quality and excellence, whilst staying true to our values as a family-owned business. For us this all starts with placing Quality at the Heart of everything we do. This value runs throughout our entire business, from our approach to nutrition and sustainability, to the role we play within our communities, to the unique experiences we create for our consumers.

Surprise your loved ones this Christmas with this delicious hazelnut and dark chocolate shell

Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%)

Allergy Information

May contain Milk.

Net Contents

125g ℮