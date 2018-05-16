Blue Dragon Spinach Noodles Plant Based 125G

Product Description
- Wheat Noodles with Spinach Concentrate
- Blue Dragon Spinach Plant Based Noodles
- Created using our original authentic wheat noodle recipe infused with Spinach to create a vibrant, delicious alternative to egg noodles, perfect to use in any stir fry or noodle salad.
- Plant Based
- Great with any stir fry sauce
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spinach Concentrate (1.5%), Spinach Powder (1%), Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate ), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Bring a pan of water to the boil then remove from the heat, alternatively boil some water using a kettle then pour into a bowl.
Simmer: Drop the noodle nests into the boiled water and soak for 6 minutes or if stir frying 5 minutes, stir frequently to separate noodles.
Drain: Drain and serve immediately or add straight to the wok to stir fry.
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 2, Average Serving Size: 62.5g
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Przemysłowa 2,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving
|Energy
|1454kJ/
|909kJ/
|-
|343kcal
|214kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|42g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|2.3g
|Protein
|12g
|8g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.0g
|-
|-
