Walkers Quavers Prawn Cocktail Snacks 6X16g

Product Description
- Prawn Cocktail Flavour Potato Snack with Sugar and Sweetener
- - 6x16g multipack of Walkers Quavers prawn cocktail snacks
- - They're back! You asked us to bring back the delicious prawn cocktail flavour and we've listened
- - Walkers Quavers are the perfect lunchtime or afternoon snack
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - This multipack contains 6 individual servings
- - Each pack contains 84 calories
- They're back by popular demand. You asked us to bring back the delicious flavours of salt & vinegar and prawn cocktails Quavers and we listened. They're as curly, crunchy and melty as ever. So go on, pop one in your mouth.
- Bring on the fun for all the family with Walkers' range of delicious snacks that are perfect for snacking throughout the day or packing into weekday lunchboxes.
- Including a wide range of snack time favourites such as Monster Munch, French Fries, Wotsits, Squares and Quavers, there's a tasty Walkers snack for the whole family.
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, Quavers, Walkers and the Quavers logos are registered trademarks.
- Light curly potato snack
- 84 kcal 350 kJ Per Pack
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 96G
Information
Ingredients
Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Prawn Cocktail Flavour [Corn (Maize), Flavouring, Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)], Rice Flour, Soya Flour, Salt, Yeast, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Onion Powder (Malt Flour from Barley), Pepper, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (Annatto Norbixin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. They are best when consumed immediately after opening.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Net Contents
6 x 16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 16g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|350 kJ
|2189 kJ
|84 kcal (4%*)
|524 kcal
|Fat
|4.6 g (7%*)
|28.6 g
|of which saturates
|0.4 g (2%*)
|2.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2 g
|64.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.3 g (<1%*)
|1.7 g
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|1.8 g
|Protein
|0.6 g
|3.6 g
|Salt
|0.29 g (5%*)
|1.84 g
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
