Wicked Kitchen Salt & Vinegar Squares 85G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1980kJ / 473kcal
Product Description
- Lentil and potato square shaped fried snacks seasoned with salt and vinegar.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG TO BE UNLEASHED
- It's hip to be square Crunchy lentil and potato square shaped snacks seasoned with salt and vinegar
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lentil Flour, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Pre-gelatinised Potato Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Flavouring, Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Citric Acid, Cider Vinegar Powder.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
85g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (21g)
|Energy
|1980kJ / 473kcal
|421kJ / 100kcal
|Fat
|21.9g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|57.1g
|12.1g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.5g
|2.2g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
