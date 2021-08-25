Tesco & Jamie Oliver Herby Baby Pots & Vegetable 800G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 307kJ / 73kcal
Product Description
- Baby potatoes, Chantenay carrots, green beans and peas in a lemon, garlic and thyme oil.
- A classic mix of tender potatoes, baby Chantenay carrots, green beans & sweet peas in a delicate lemon & herb dressing. I’ve created this tasty new range of 1,2,3 Traybakes with Tesco – an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce (or try one of my favourite combos), chuck it in a roasting tray and you’re off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you’ll get at least 2 of your 5 a day per portion
- TENDER BABY POTATOES WITH CHANTENAY CARROTS, GREEN BEANS & PEAS I’ve created these 1,2,3 Traybakes with Tesco for an easy way to get dinner on the table. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce, and you’re off
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Carrot (23%), Green Bean, Peas (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Thyme, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Salt, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|307kJ / 73kcal
|614kJ / 146kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|24.7g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
