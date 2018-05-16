Bol Posh Noodles Korean Chilli Ramen 345G

- Energy1888kJ 449kcal22%
Product Description
- An authentic Gochujang chilli sauce with smoky paprika chickpeas, ramen noodles, kale, pak choi and red cabbage
- Oodles of noodles, freshness and flavour. Eat Plants, Slurp Noodles.
- Our tender ramen noodles ooze authentic Korean flavour thanks to our wickedly hot Gouchujang chilli sauce, balanced with fresh redbor kale and pak choi, and offset with the smokiness and bbq-style bite of paprika spiced chickpeas. True sweet and spicy Seoul food, with a plant powered BOL twist. Indulgent and healthy, vegan ready meals have never tasted so good.
- Since 2015, we've been focusing on how we can make plant powered food easy to enjoy when you are short on time. Just tasty food that will make you feel great on every level and won't cost the earth - planet or penny wise.
- No preaching. No judgement. And nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Find out more www.bolfoods.com
- Proud to be a B-Corp®
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- QUICK & EASY - An indulgent and delicious meal ready in 3 minutes
- VEGAN FRIENDLY - Suitable for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet or trying to minimise their meat intake
- LOW IN SATURATED FAT - Indulgent, tasty and healthy
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Pack size: 345G
Information
Ingredients
Ramen Noodles (41%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Stabilisers: Sodium Carbonate, Potassium Carbonate), Water, Chickpeas (8%), Carrots, Rapeseed Oil, Pak Choi (4%), Red Cabbage (3%), Kale (3%), Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Rice Vinegar, Lime Juice, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol, Vinegar), Gochujang Style Paste (1%) (Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Red Bell Pepper Juice, Salt, Tomato Paste, Ground Cayenne Chilli, Water), Coriander, Cornflour, Onion Granules, Garlic Purée, Vegetable Bouillon Powder (Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast, Natural Flavouring), Lime Leaves, Smoked Paprika Powder, Roasted Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Colour: Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C) Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 3 minutes:
Remove outer sleeve. After opening, place the lid on loosely
Heat for 2 mins then stir
Heat for 1 final minute, then rest
Remove lid carefully and enjoy. Chopstick and slurping optional
Hob
Instructions: 6-8 mins:
Pour into a saucepan with 2 tbsp water
Stir whilst on a low/med heat for 6-8 mins until hot
Pour into a bowl. Please re-use pot
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Heat me to eat me.
- Jazz it up
- Chopped red chillies, a sprinkle of sesame seeds, a twist of lime
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
Net Contents
345g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|547
|1888
|22%
|Energy kcal
|130
|449
|22%
|Fat
|4.2g
|14.6g
|21%
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|19.3g
|66.6g
|26%
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|18.4g
|20%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.2g
|Protein
|2.9g
|10.1g
|20%
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.41g
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
