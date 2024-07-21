Tesco High Fibre Granary Loaf 400G

Tesco High Fibre Granary Loaf 400G

1.8(5)
Write a review

£1.10

£1.10/each

This product is available for deliveries from 1pm
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (50g)
Energy
516kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 245kcal

Wholemeal loaf with malted wheat flakes.
Wholemeal granary loaf blended with malted wheat flakes and toasted wheat and rye for a delicious nutty and malted flavour. Crafted by experts, this delicious loaf is high in fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Malted Wheat Flakes (10%), Yeast, Toasted Wheat, Toasted Rye, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains barley, rye, wheat and soya. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g

View all Brown & Wholemeal Bread

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here