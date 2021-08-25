Tesco & Jamie Oliver Spiced Potatoes & Cauliflower 800G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 510kJ / 121kcal
Product Description
- Coconut & Turmeric- spiced potato, sweet potato and cauliflower in a seasoned spiced coating with chickpeas and red onion.
- Spiced potato & sweet potato chunks with cauliflower florets, red onion & chickpeas. I’ve created this tasty new range of 1,2,3 Traybakes with Tesco – an easy way to get a delicious dinner on the table, in 30 minutes. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce (or try one of my favourite combos), chuck it in a roasting tray and you’re off. Quick to put together, minimal washing up, and you’ll get at least 2 of your 5 a day per portion
- SPICED POTATO & SWEET POTATO CHUNKS WITH CAULIFLOWER FLORETS & CHICKPEAS I’ve created these 1,2,3 Traybakes with Tesco for an easy way to get dinner on the table. Pick a veg base, hero, and sauce, and you’re off
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Sweet Potato (20%), Cauliflower (10%), Chickpeas, Red Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Flour, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Water, Sea Salt, Parsley, Coconut Extract, Tomato Paste, Cumin, Onion Purée, Lemon Grass Purée, Turmeric, Dried Onion, Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Ginger Purée, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite), Maize Starch, Cumin Seed, Pepper, Coriander, Tamarind Concentrate, Yeast Extract Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Dill, Ginger, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Delicious as part of a 1,2,3 Traybake, or to cook this product on its own remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place the foil tray onto a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Stir half way through cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
Pre heat your oven to 210°C/Fan 190°C/Gas 7 Add your base (01) to a large ovenproof dish. Then add your hero (02) in an even layer across the top of the dish and roast for 10 mins at. Finally add your sauce (03) and cook for a further 20 mins or until piping hot.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (200g)
|Energy
|510kJ / 121kcal
|1021kJ / 243kcal
|Fat
|3.3g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|37.5g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.8g
|Protein
|3.0g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
