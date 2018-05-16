Oatly Oat Drink Vanilla 1L

Product Description
- Oat drink, vanilla flavoured, with added vitamins and minerals.
- It Takes Brains to be Stupid
- We must look extremely dumb sometimes. Little Oatly in the south of Sweden thinking we can help the food industry become more accountable for their actions. There's probably a CEO or two looking down on us right now thinking - haha you idiots!
- That's okay, we didn't expect the establishment to be happy when we took our production chain and made it transparent for everyone on the internet. At oatly.com you can read not only about every ingredient that goes into our products but also where each ingredient comes from. That way you can see all our faults and follow each improvement we make. After all trust is earned through actions, not talk. However smart or stupid that sounds one thing is for sure. It's so true.
- The Boring (But Very Important) Side
- If this side bores you, please read no further. Flip the carton around have a wonderful day. Otherwise, please do enjoy.
- Choose your own favourite headline from the options below, none of which are officially approved or intended to describe the product inside this carton. they are only here to get your attention.
- Bigger! Badder! Better!
- Now with Added Value!
- Made with real stuff!
- Life Changing Experience in Every Carton
- Full of unique selling points!
- Makes You Much Cooler for Starters!
- Drink the Fountain of Youth!
- When we say Vanilla, we don't mean boring. We mean anything but boring, even if it is vanilla. That's because it has all the goodness of our oat drinks but tastes of vanilla. Oat power, fibre and with a hint of sustainability all hidden behind a vanilla exterior. Did we mention it's vanilla? But, don't take our word for it…actually, take our word for it. It's great. Try it!
- Hey vegan, prevegan, non-vegan, have-no-idea-what-vegan-means oat drink lover. We made this for you.
- Climate footprint: 0.46 kg C02e per kg.
- Source: CarbonCloud.
- Wow no cow!
- It's Swedish
- 100% cool for vegans
- Free from Lactose, milk proteins and soya
- Unsurprisingly contains oats
- Enriched with vitamins and minerals
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats 12%, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Iodide), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)
Allergy Information
- See underlined ingredients.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best before: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Me!
Name and address
- Oatly UK Ltd.,
- Fourth Floor,
- Link House,
- 78 Cowcross Street,
- London
- EC1M 6EJ.
Return to
- Oatly UK Ltd.,
- Fourth Floor,
- Link House,
- 78 Cowcross Street,
- London
- EC1M 6EJ.
- Freephone number: 00800 22881234
- info.uk@oatly.com
- www.oatly.com
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|274 kJ/
|-
|65 kcal
|Fat
|2.6 g
|saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1 g
|sugars
|6.5 g
|Fibre
|0.8 g
|Protein
|1.0 g
|Salt
|0.11 g
|Vitamin D
|1.1 µg (22 %*)
|Riboflavin
|0.22 µg (16%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38 µg (15 %*)
|Calcium
|120 mg (15 %*)
|Iodine
|22.5 µg (15 %*)
|of which
|-
|*Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.