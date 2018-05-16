We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sheese Mild Cheddar Style Cheese Alternative 200G

Sheese Mild Cheddar Style Cheese Alternative 200G
Product Description

  • Dairy-free alternative to cheese. A blend of coconut oil and starches.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere
  • Soya free
  • Made with Coconut Oil
  • 100% Dairy-Free
  • From Bute Island Vegan Creamery
  • Quality Food Awards Winner 2020
  • Source of Calcium
  • It Melts!
  • All ingredients sourced as Non-GMO
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD - Pareve
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Source of Calcium

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tricalcium Citrate, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in re-sealable pack and consume within 10 days.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Bute Island Foods Ltd,
  • Rothesay,
  • Scotland,
  • U.K.,
  • PA20 9JH.



  • Bute Island Foods Ltd,
  • Rothesay,
  • Scotland,
  • U.K.,
  • PA20 9JH.
  • Tel:+44 1700 505357
  • www.buteisland.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 1318 kj 318 kcal
Fats26.2 g
Saturates21.8 g
Carbohydrate 17.0 g
Sugars 0.3 g
Fibre 4.9 g
Protein 1.3 g
Salt 1.9 g
Calcium150mg (19% NRV)
Vitamins and Minerals-
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

