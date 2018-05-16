Sheese Mild Cheddar Style Cheese Alternative 200G

Product Description
- Dairy-free alternative to cheese. A blend of coconut oil and starches.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- Soya free
- Made with Coconut Oil
- 100% Dairy-Free
- From Bute Island Vegan Creamery
- Quality Food Awards Winner 2020
- Source of Calcium
- It Melts!
- All ingredients sourced as Non-GMO
- Suitable for Vegans
- Kosher - KLBD - Pareve
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Oil (23%), Modified Potato Starch, Gluten Free Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Tricalcium Citrate, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in re-sealable pack and consume within 10 days.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Bute Island Foods Ltd,
- Rothesay,
- Scotland,
- U.K.,
- PA20 9JH.
Return to
- Bute Island Foods Ltd,
- Rothesay,
- Scotland,
- U.K.,
- PA20 9JH.
- Tel:+44 1700 505357
- www.buteisland.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1318 kj 318 kcal
|Fats
|26.2 g
|Saturates
|21.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0 g
|Sugars
|0.3 g
|Fibre
|4.9 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|Salt
|1.9 g
|Calcium
|150mg (19% NRV)
|Vitamins and Minerals
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
