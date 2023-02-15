Pukka Organic 20 Night Time Berry Herbal Tea Sachets 36G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes nice A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 8UK January 2023 I have never had a drink that helped with sleep, didn't know it existed so was looking forward to trying this. The teabags smell very strong and reminds me of pot pourri so I was a little put off but persevered. The teabag sits nicely in the cup and is easy to take out as is on string. Once I added the water, the drink really started to smell good. It no longer smelt like pot pourri and smelt more like berries which was really nice. I drank about 2 hours before bed and waited to see how it worked, I don't think I felt tired more than normal but I definitely did sleep well that night. Overall this is a lovely herbal drink, its super tasty and I do feel that it helped me with my sleeping. I would use again and would recommend.

Pleasantly surprised A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 8UK January 2023 I was pleasantly surprised by this tea. I am very fussy with my tea but this is lovely. I usually have a caffeine free tea in the evening due to not being able to sleep if I have a caffeine tea and I really liked this. I will definitely be sticking to these for tye evening.

Fantastic tea A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 8UK January 2023 I've been drinking this tea before bed and it really helps me have a good sleep. It's relaxing warm drink before bed. It has a subtle berry flavour which I normally don't enjoy but I do really enjoy this one.

Lovely tea! A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 2nd January 2023 Im really fussy on teas, but when i seen this i had to try. Its a fruity/berry flavoured tea that helps you wind down for the night. It contains Chamomile and calming ingredients to help have a peaceful.sleep. i love the fact its caffeine free so it wont distrub sleep. Tastes amazing. Would definitely purchase again in the future

lovely A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 2nd January 2023 The first day I used it I actually had a decent night sleep. So far every night I drank this it has helped me sleep love it .Nice fruitier drink for bed time ,calming and relaxing.Great flavour, you cannot go wrong with this make

Very relaxing A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 30UK December 2022 I'm not often a huge tea drinker before bed but of late I've not been sleeping well so wanted to try everything I could. And I must say this tea is lovely great flavour not too sweet, very calming and relaxing. Perfect as the nights are cold to be in pjs and have this tea before bed and since having it I've found I habe slept better.

Tastes lovely A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 30UK December 2022 I have been having this tea before bed to help me wind down for sleep, it has a lovely smell and taste and does actually help calm me to go to sleep. Highly recommend for anyone struggling with sleep.

Love this tea! A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 30UK December 2022 This tea is delicious! I was really intrigued with the opportunity of a night time tea blend and I know it's from a brand that I really like! It tastes amazing and it really does help to soothe you going into bed time! Will definitely be buying more!

Great flavoured tea A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer 29UK December 2022 Be sure to let it steep for the recommended 15 minutes and expect a cup of loveliness as you prepare for a good night's sleep. I have a few different types of night time tea's but this one is by far my favourite. Loving beautiful things means that I also can't help but mention the beautiful packaging. Try something different tonight!