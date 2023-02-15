We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Pukka Organic 20 Night Time Berry Herbal Tea Sachets 36G

4.5(24)Write a review
image 1 of Pukka Organic 20 Night Time Berry Herbal Tea Sachets 36G
£4.00
£11.11/100g

Product Description

  • Pukka Organic 20 Night Time Berry Herbal Tea Sachets 36G
  • 1% For the Planet
  • Made with purpose
  • Beauty comes from within as much as outside. It's why our boxes use vegetable-based inks on sustainable sourced, recyclable card. Every box blended and packed using renewable energy and every manila hemp bag stitched with organic string. Every single tag and envelope is recyclable. Everything crafted with care that in turn cares for your world.
  • www.pukkaherbs.com
  • The power of herbs
  • We create unique blends of nature's incredible herbs through the knowledge of Pukka's world-renowned herbalists. Sourced from organic farms in ways that give back to the planet with every cup.
  • Overnight magic
  • Welcome in a restful night thanks to nature's power.
  • With a fruity boost of blackcurrant and elderberry and a warm embrace of echinacea and ginger. Sprinkled with the magic of valerian for the perfect bedtime brew. May your rest be easy and your mornings clear and bright.
  • Every Pukka tea uses the highest grade organic herbs. Each one blending our herbal wisdom with delicious flavours to help you lead a fairer, happier life.
  • Sebastian Pole
  • Master Herbsmith
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Fair for Life - Fair trade - 44% fair trade ingredients certified according to the Fair For Life Standard - rosehip, hibiscus, licorice.
  • FairWild - 27% FairWild™ certified ingredient (rosehip, licorice) by dried weight, visit www.fairwild.org
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • Organic
  • A caressing potion of berries, echinacea & chamomile
  • Naturally caffeine-free
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 36G

Information

Ingredients

Naturally Caffeine-Free and Ethically Sourced, Organic ingredients: Rosehip, Hibiscus Flower, Chamomile Flower (15%), Lavender Flower, Licorice Root, Ginger Root, Echinacea Leaf and Root (6%), Elderberry (4%), Blackcurrant Fruit (4%), Valerian Root, Blueberry Flavour, Blackcurrant Flavour

Storage

Best before end: see base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Infuse for up to 15 minutes in freshly boiled water
  • Boiling just the water you need helps make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.

Number of uses

20 Count

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.
  • Pukka Herbs,

Return to

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • The Herb House,
  • Keynsham,
  • BS31 2GN.
  • pukkaherbs.com
  • herbhouse@pukkaherbs.com

Net Contents

36g ℮

View all Earl Grey & Speciality Tea Bags

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

24 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes nice

4 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

I have never had a drink that helped with sleep, didn't know it existed so was looking forward to trying this. The teabags smell very strong and reminds me of pot pourri so I was a little put off but persevered. The teabag sits nicely in the cup and is easy to take out as is on string. Once I added the water, the drink really started to smell good. It no longer smelt like pot pourri and smelt more like berries which was really nice. I drank about 2 hours before bed and waited to see how it worked, I don't think I felt tired more than normal but I definitely did sleep well that night. Overall this is a lovely herbal drink, its super tasty and I do feel that it helped me with my sleeping. I would use again and would recommend.

Pleasantly surprised

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

I was pleasantly surprised by this tea. I am very fussy with my tea but this is lovely. I usually have a caffeine free tea in the evening due to not being able to sleep if I have a caffeine tea and I really liked this. I will definitely be sticking to these for tye evening.

Fantastic tea

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

I've been drinking this tea before bed and it really helps me have a good sleep. It's relaxing warm drink before bed. It has a subtle berry flavour which I normally don't enjoy but I do really enjoy this one.

Lovely tea!

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

Im really fussy on teas, but when i seen this i had to try. Its a fruity/berry flavoured tea that helps you wind down for the night. It contains Chamomile and calming ingredients to help have a peaceful.sleep. i love the fact its caffeine free so it wont distrub sleep. Tastes amazing. Would definitely purchase again in the future

lovely

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

The first day I used it I actually had a decent night sleep. So far every night I drank this it has helped me sleep love it .Nice fruitier drink for bed time ,calming and relaxing.Great flavour, you cannot go wrong with this make

Very relaxing

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

I'm not often a huge tea drinker before bed but of late I've not been sleeping well so wanted to try everything I could. And I must say this tea is lovely great flavour not too sweet, very calming and relaxing. Perfect as the nights are cold to be in pjs and have this tea before bed and since having it I've found I habe slept better.

Tastes lovely

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

I have been having this tea before bed to help me wind down for sleep, it has a lovely smell and taste and does actually help calm me to go to sleep. Highly recommend for anyone struggling with sleep.

Love this tea!

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

This tea is delicious! I was really intrigued with the opportunity of a night time tea blend and I know it's from a brand that I really like! It tastes amazing and it really does help to soothe you going into bed time! Will definitely be buying more!

Great flavoured tea

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

Be sure to let it steep for the recommended 15 minutes and expect a cup of loveliness as you prepare for a good night's sleep. I have a few different types of night time tea's but this one is by far my favourite. Loving beautiful things means that I also can't help but mention the beautiful packaging. Try something different tonight!

Amazing way to get better sleep!!

5 stars

A ORGANIC PUKKA Customer

I have been trying to find something that would help me get a better night sleep from being restless and waking up every few hours. I tried this and even though the smell is very strong, it does smell and taste like berries. It takes a few hours to kick in but since trying this I have been having a much better sleep and not waking up. I would definitely buy these again

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here