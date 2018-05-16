Tiger Energy Drink 250Ml

Product Description
- Carbonated energy drink with taurine, caffeine and vitamins.
- Power is back
- Pasteurized
- With sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar (D) and/or Glucose-Fructose Syrup (G), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid and Sodium Citrates, Carbon Dioxide, Taurine (0, 4%), Flavouring, Caffeine (0, 03%), Inositol (0, 02%), Colours: Riboflavin and Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Sweetener - Sucralose, Vitamins: Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, B6 and B12, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see at the bottom of the can
Storage
Best before end: / Batch number (L): see print at the bottom of the can. Store in dry and dark place. Do not freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- It tastes best chilled.
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content
- not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (32 mg / 100 ml).
- Consume in moderation. Do not mix with alcohol.
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- 34-650 Tymbark 156,
- Poland.
Return to
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- 34-650 Tymbark 156,
- Poland.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml
|Energy
|90 kJ / 21 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,9 g
|of which sugars
|4,9 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,17 g
|Niacin
|7,0 mg / 44%*
|Vitamin B6
|0,7 mg / 50%*
|Vitamin B12
|0,5 µg / 20%*
|Pantothenic acid
|2,0 mg / 33%*
|*% of the nutrient reference values
|-
Safety information
