Galaxy Christmas Collection Selection Box 244G

Galaxy Christmas Collection Selection Box 244G
£ 3.00
£1.23/100g

New

Product Description

  • Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. Galaxy Cookie Crumble - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%). Galaxy Salted Caramel - Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (40%).
  • Galaxy Smooth Milk, Galaxy Ripple
  • Milk chocolate contains vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter.
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 244G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

244g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 48g (%*)
    Energy 2012kJ966kJ (12%)
    -481kcal231kcal (12%)
    Fat 24g11g (16%)
    of which saturates14g6.9g (35%)
    Carbohydrate61g29g (11%)
    of which sugars55g26g (29%)
    Protein 5.5g2.6g (5%)
    Salt 0.72g0.34g (6%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 42g (%*)
    Energy 2279kJ957kJ (11%)
    -546kcal229kcal (11%)
    Fat 32g14g (20%)
    of which saturates20g8.3g (42%)
    Carbohydrate56g23g (9%)
    of which sugars55g23g (26%)
    Protein 7.2g3.0g (6%)
    Salt 0.27g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 33g (%*)
    Energy 2212kJ730kJ (9%)
    -529kcal175kcal (9%)
    Fat 29g9.6g (14%)
    of which saturates17g5.7g (29%)
    Carbohydrate59g19g (7%)
    of which sugars58g19g (21%)
    Protein 7.5g2.5g (5%)
    Salt 0.27g0.09g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 33g--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Palm Fat, Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Natural Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Salt, Raising Agent (E503), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 40g (%*)
    Energy 2288kJ915kJ (11%)
    -548kcal219kcal (11%)
    Fat 33g13g (19%)
    of which saturates21g8.2g (41%)
    Carbohydrate55g22g (8%)
    of which sugars52g21g (23%)
    Protein 7.0g2.8g (6%)
    Salt 0.28g0.11g (2%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 40g--
    Ingredients

    Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

    • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical Values/ 100g/ 48g (%*)
    Energy 2018kJ969kJ (12%)
    -482kcal231kcal (12%)
    Fat 24g11g (16%)
    of which saturates15g7.0g (35%)
    Carbohydrate61g29g (11%)
    of which sugars55g26g (29%)
    Protein 5.5g2.6g (5%)
    Salt 0.43g0.21g (4%)
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
    Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g--
