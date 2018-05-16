Galaxy Christmas Collection Selection Box 244G
Product Description
- Galaxy Caramel - Milk chocolate with a soft caramel filling (40%). Galaxy Smooth Milk - Milk chocolate. Galaxy Ripple - Milk chocolate with a rippled centre. Galaxy Cookie Crumble - Milk chocolate with cookie pieces (8.0%). Galaxy Salted Caramel - Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (40%).
- Galaxy Smooth Milk, Galaxy Ripple
- Milk chocolate contains vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 244G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Peanuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
244g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2012kJ 966kJ (12%) - 481kcal 231kcal (12%) Fat 24g 11g (16%) of which saturates 14g 6.9g (35%) Carbohydrate 61g 29g (11%) of which sugars 55g 26g (29%) Protein 5.5g 2.6g (5%) Salt 0.72g 0.34g (6%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 42g (%*) Energy 2279kJ 957kJ (11%) - 546kcal 229kcal (11%) Fat 32g 14g (20%) of which saturates 20g 8.3g (42%) Carbohydrate 56g 23g (9%) of which sugars 55g 23g (26%) Protein 7.2g 3.0g (6%) Salt 0.27g 0.11g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 42g - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 33g (%*) Energy 2212kJ 730kJ (9%) - 529kcal 175kcal (9%) Fat 29g 9.6g (14%) of which saturates 17g 5.7g (29%) Carbohydrate 59g 19g (7%) of which sugars 58g 19g (21%) Protein 7.5g 2.5g (5%) Salt 0.27g 0.09g (2%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 33g - -
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values / 100g / 48g (%*) Energy 2018kJ 969kJ (12%) - 482kcal 231kcal (12%) Fat 24g 11g (16%) of which saturates 15g 7.0g (35%) Carbohydrate 61g 29g (11%) of which sugars 55g 26g (29%) Protein 5.5g 2.6g (5%) Salt 0.43g 0.21g (4%) *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) - - Portions per pack: 1; Portion size: 48g - -
