Decomorreno Cocoa Powder 150G

Product Description
- Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonates, (Cocoa Butter content 10-12%)
Allergy Information
- Product may contain Milk.
Storage
Best before end: / Batch number (L): See bottom of the box.Store in dry and cool place.
Produce of
Country of origin: EU and none EU
Preparation and Usage
- Add 1 teaspoon of cocoa and 2 teaspoons of sugar into a cup.
- Mix well with a little amount of water then pour hot milk, stir... and it's ready. Enjoy!
Name and address
- MW Food Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- ul. Chopina 10,
- 34-100 Wadowice.
Return to
- MW Food Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- ul. Chopina 10,
- 34-100 Wadowice.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|1284 kJ/ 309 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|- of which saturates
|6,4 g
|Carbohydrate
|13 g
|- of which sugars
|0,5 g
|Protein
|24 g
|Salt
|0,06 g
