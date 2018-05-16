We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Decomorreno Cocoa Powder 150G

£ 1.75
£1.17/100g

Product Description

  • Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Carbonates, (Cocoa Butter content 10-12%)

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain Milk.

Storage

Best before end: / Batch number (L): See bottom of the box.Store in dry and cool place.

Produce of

Country of origin: EU and none EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Add 1 teaspoon of cocoa and 2 teaspoons of sugar into a cup.
  • Mix well with a little amount of water then pour hot milk, stir... and it's ready. Enjoy!

Name and address

  • MW Food Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • ul. Chopina 10,
  • 34-100 Wadowice.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy1284 kJ/ 309 kcal
Fat11 g
- of which saturates6,4 g
Carbohydrate13 g
- of which sugars0,5 g
Protein24 g
Salt0,06 g

