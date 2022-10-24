We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bacardi Mojito Rum Mixed Drink 250Ml

4.2(47)Write a review
£2.00
£8.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Flavoured Alcoholic Drink (with 12,8% Rum)
  • Lime, mint flavours & rum
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

5% vol

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Base of Can

Name and address

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Return to

  • BM Ltd,
  • Kings Worthy,
  • Winchester,
  • Hampshire,
  • SO23 7TW,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

47 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

refreshing

5 stars

A BACARDI Customer

thought this looked a perfect summer drink , and wasnt disappointed, great on the rocks a subtle flavour and the scent is lovely . i have stocked up for the summer and shall have this in my drinks cupboard, perfect size too

Refreshing and handy

3 stars

A BACARDI Customer

This is idea if you aren't confident in mixing your own cocktail. It is a good size and is very refreshing with ice and a sprig of mint. It's very convenient and ideal for taking on a picnic. I Great to have handy in the fridge

Convenient, but not as good as freshly made

3 stars

A BACARDI Customer

These cans could never be as could as a freshly made Mojito, and it's probably unfair to expect it to be. That being said, taste is ok and has a decent balance of flavours, but the lime is somewhat artificial. The best part about this drink is it's convenience and the ability to enjoy it anywhere without needing to mix anything yourself.

Very convenient

5 stars

A BACARDI Customer

Mojito is my absolute favourite alcoholic drink and love that these are in tins which I can keep in the fridge. Takes the faff out of having to put all the ingredients together. Tastes refreshing and zingy and goes great over ice.

Refreshing, sweet and limey!

5 stars

A BACARDI Customer

I really enjoyed this product, it isn't often I have the luxury of a homemade cocktail which requires so much fresh product - so to have a few of these in the house to spruce up with some ice and a slice of lime is perfect. It was really tasty and sweet but still with the limey tang of a mojito. Yum

Taste of Cuba... anytime

5 stars

A BACARDI Customer

Such a refreshing drink. Honestly as good as a tall glass prepared by your local bartender! Perfect pitch of mint to cut through the sweet and sour of the lime with just the right hit of rum. Would definately buy again.

Good taste but doesn't compare to a real one

3 stars

A BACARDI Customer

It's tastes good and it's ideal for drinking on the go, I would buy it for summer picnics, definitely better than other mojito cans I have tasted, However, it doesn't compare to the taste of a real mojito. It tastes a little bit artificial.

Great flavor!

5 stars

A BACARDI Customer

I love a cocktail and usually mix my own but this surprised me! It is full of flavour and definitely worth a try if you like this particular cocktail. So fresh and full of flavour! I can't wait to try the others!

Refreshing

4 stars

A BACARDI Customer

I was sceptical as usually I do not like pre mixed drinks, however this was very refreshing. It isn't too sweet and I feel has the perfect amount of alcohol. Would definitely buy again, very impressed

