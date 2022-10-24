Bacardi Mojito Rum Mixed Drink 250Ml

refreshing
A BACARDI Customer
thought this looked a perfect summer drink , and wasnt disappointed, great on the rocks a subtle flavour and the scent is lovely . i have stocked up for the summer and shall have this in my drinks cupboard, perfect size too
Refreshing and handy
A BACARDI Customer
This is idea if you aren't confident in mixing your own cocktail. It is a good size and is very refreshing with ice and a sprig of mint. It's very convenient and ideal for taking on a picnic. I Great to have handy in the fridge
Convenient, but not as good as freshly made
A BACARDI Customer
These cans could never be as could as a freshly made Mojito, and it's probably unfair to expect it to be. That being said, taste is ok and has a decent balance of flavours, but the lime is somewhat artificial. The best part about this drink is it's convenience and the ability to enjoy it anywhere without needing to mix anything yourself.
Very convenient
A BACARDI Customer
Mojito is my absolute favourite alcoholic drink and love that these are in tins which I can keep in the fridge. Takes the faff out of having to put all the ingredients together. Tastes refreshing and zingy and goes great over ice.
Refreshing, sweet and limey!
A BACARDI Customer
I really enjoyed this product, it isn't often I have the luxury of a homemade cocktail which requires so much fresh product - so to have a few of these in the house to spruce up with some ice and a slice of lime is perfect. It was really tasty and sweet but still with the limey tang of a mojito. Yum
Taste of Cuba... anytime
A BACARDI Customer
Such a refreshing drink. Honestly as good as a tall glass prepared by your local bartender! Perfect pitch of mint to cut through the sweet and sour of the lime with just the right hit of rum. Would definately buy again.
Good taste but doesn't compare to a real one
A BACARDI Customer
It's tastes good and it's ideal for drinking on the go, I would buy it for summer picnics, definitely better than other mojito cans I have tasted, However, it doesn't compare to the taste of a real mojito. It tastes a little bit artificial.
Great flavor!
A BACARDI Customer
I love a cocktail and usually mix my own but this surprised me! It is full of flavour and definitely worth a try if you like this particular cocktail. So fresh and full of flavour! I can't wait to try the others!
Refreshing
A BACARDI Customer
I was sceptical as usually I do not like pre mixed drinks, however this was very refreshing. It isn't too sweet and I feel has the perfect amount of alcohol. Would definitely buy again, very impressed