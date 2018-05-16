We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maryland Chocolate Orange Mini Cookies 6Pack 118.8G

Maryland Chocolate Orange Mini Cookies 6Pack 118.8G
£ 0.89
£0.75/100g

New

Each serving (1 mini bag) contains:
  • Energy416kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt0.09g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2099 kJ

Product Description

  • Mini chocolate and orange flavoured cookies containing chocolate chips.
  • Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
  • Maryland is a registered trademark of Burton's Foods Limited.
  • We don't add any artificial colours / flavours
  • No sweeteners / preservatives or hydrogenated fats
  • No GM ingredients
  • 6 special edition minibags
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 118.8G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Orange Oil, Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. For best before end, see side of pack.

Number of uses

Serving size = 1 mini bag (Approx 19.8g). 6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,

Return to

  • We Love Hearing from You...
  • Consumer Services,
  • UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • ROI.
  • +44 (0)151 676 2352

Net Contents

118.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (1 mini Bag)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy2099 kJ416 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat23.4g4.6g7%70g
of which Saturates11.8g2.3g12%20g
Carbohydrate64.0g12.7g5%260g
of which Sugars29.9g5.9g7%90g
Fibre3.4g0.7g--
Protein6.1g1.2g2%50g
Salt0.45g0.09g1%6g
*Serving size = 1 mini (Approx 19.8g). 6 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
