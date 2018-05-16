Maryland Chocolate Orange Mini Cookies 6Pack 118.8G
New
- Energy416kJ 99kcal5%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.09g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2099 kJ
Product Description
- Mini chocolate and orange flavoured cookies containing chocolate chips.
- Burton's Biscuit Co., is a trading name of Burton's Foods Ltd.
- Maryland is a registered trademark of Burton's Foods Limited.
- We don't add any artificial colours / flavours
- No sweeteners / preservatives or hydrogenated fats
- No GM ingredients
- 6 special edition minibags
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 118.8G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (14%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Sustainable Palm, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whey Permeate (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Orange Oil, Salt, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light. For best before end, see side of pack.
Number of uses
Serving size = 1 mini bag (Approx 19.8g). 6 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- Unit 105,
Return to
- We Love Hearing from You...
- Consumer Services,
- UK: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- EU: Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- Unit 105,
- 3 Lombard St East,
- Dublin 2,
- ROI.
- +44 (0)151 676 2352
Net Contents
118.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (1 mini Bag)*
|% RI** per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2099 kJ
|416 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|23.4g
|4.6g
|7%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|11.8g
|2.3g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|64.0g
|12.7g
|5%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|29.9g
|5.9g
|7%
|90g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.2g
|2%
|50g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.09g
|1%
|6g
|*Serving size = 1 mini (Approx 19.8g). 6 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
