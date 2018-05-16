Schwarzkopf Got2b Great Hair Day Gift Set
New
Product Description
- Schwarzkopf got2b Great Hair Day Gift Set
- Happy Hour 24 Hour Hold Hairspray
- Do you want to party until you drop? Then got2b Happy Hour 24hr hold hairspray will be your ultimate partner for the night. Give your hairstyle the long-lasting hold it needs from dusk until dawn!
- Guardian Angel 220°c for Hot Hair Styles
- Protect your sizzling styles with got2b guardian angel. With up to 220°C Heat Protection, your hair will be invincible when using straighteners, curling tongs & hair dryers. Be divine and shine.
- Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil
- Does sleek, glossy hair feel like a distant dream? Make it reality with got2b oil-licious tame & shine styling oil.
- Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder
- This fantastic got2b Powder'ful weightless formula texturizes each hair strand to create maximum volume at the roots - in an instant!
- Happy Hour 24 Hour Hold Hairspray, Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder
- Made in Germany
- Guardian Angel 220°c for Hot Hair Styles, Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil
- Made in Hungary
- Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder - Instant Volume and Root Boost
- Guardian Angel 220°c for Hot Hair Styles - For Hot Hair Styles
- Guardian Angel 220°c for Hot Hair Styles - Blow Dry & Styling Tools
- Guardian Angel 220°c for Hot Hair Styles - Protect, Shine, Be Divine
- Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil - For Instantly Sleek and Glossy Shine
- Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil - With Agan Oil
- Great Hair Day
- Happy Hour 24 Hour Hold Hairspray - For After-Hours Styles
- Happy Hour 24 Hour Hold Hairspray - Protects Hair from Drying Out
- Happy Hour 24 Hour Hold Hairspray - Fix, Long-Lasting, Extreme Hold^5
Information
Ingredients
Happy Hour 24 Hour Hold Hairspray: Dimethyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Aqua, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Acrylates/C1 -2 Succinates/Hydroxyacrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Isopropyl Myristate, Panthenol, Benzoic Acid, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Guardian Angel 220°c for Hot Hair Styles: Aqua, Alcohol Denat., VP/VA Copolymer, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Silk, Parfum, Cetrimonium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Butylene Glycol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Phosphoric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Potassium Sorbate, Benzyl Solicylate, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Oil-licious Tame and Shine Styling Oil: Cyclomethicone, Dimethiconol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Sesamum Indicum Seed Oil, Octocrylene, Parfum, Linalool, Anise Alcohol, CI 40800 Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder: Aqua (Water, Eau), Silica Silylate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copolymer
Name and address
- Schwarzkopf & Henkel,
- Düsseldorf,
- Germany.
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
Return to
- Henkel Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- Herts,
- HP2 4RQ.
