Blue Dragon Korean Bbq Stir Fry Sauce 120G

Product Description
- A Korean style BBQ stir fry sauce with soy sauce and smoked paprika
- At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
- If you love this, why not try...
- Blue Dragon Aromatic Katsu Stir Fry Sauce
- Stir fry discovery
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Onion Purée, Light Soy Sauce (8%) [Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Roasted Wheat, Sugar, Alcohol], Barley Malt Vinegar, Concentrated Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Toasted Sesame Oil, Smoked Paprika, Ground Black Pepper, Yeast Extract Paste [Yeast Extract, Salt], Colour (Plain Caramel)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Discover Korean BBQ Stir Fry for two by using:
- - 1 tbsp vegetable oil
- - Blue Dragon Korean BBQ Stir Fry Sauce
- - 300g Frying Steak, cut into strips
- - 1 pak choi, sliced
- - A handful of baby corn, sliced
- - 1 bunch of spring onions, sliced
- - Blue Dragon Noodles
- Heat: Get your wok really hot, then add a splash of oil.
- Sizzle: Stir fry your meat for 3 minutes until nicely sizzling, then add your vegetables.
- Stir: After 1 minute, pour in the stir fry sauce and heat through for a further minute.
- Enjoy: Serve with rice or toss in Blue Dragon Noodles and enjoy.
- Feeling inspired?
- We like to scatter sesame seeds on top to serve.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Kiriana House,
- Kiribati Way,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|538kJ/127kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|23g
|of which sugars
|19g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.15g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021